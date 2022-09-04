Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in 2019 armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Montrae Deshon McCray, 22, was charged yesterday in a 2019 armed robbery, just as he was about to be released on his own recognizance due to prosecutors’ failure to file charges within the 40-day deadline after his July arrest on a different armed robbery charge.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man accused of threatening male victim with knife and attempting to steal window a/c unit
A 46-year-old Reddick man was arrested after he was accused of threatening a male victim with a knife and attempting to steal the victim’s window air conditioning unit. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the 11300 block of NW 8th Street in Ocala in reference to a burglary incident.
alachuachronicle.com
Arrest reports provide more details about death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, and Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, were arrested today and charged with manslaughter of a child under 18, three charges of child neglect, and unsafe storage of a firearm that allows access by a minor. Ferguson, a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
WCJB
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
WCJB
Not guilty plea entered in Grace Marketplace slaying suspect’s case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of playing a role in a killing outside of Grace Marketplace has pleaded not guilty. Gainesville police arrested 42-year-old Santonio Smith in August after witnesses say he and 55-year-old James Lawrence held down a man and beat him till he died. Officers say...
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
alachuachronicle.com
Parents arrested on multiple charges following shooting death of 3-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. The child was transported to UF Shands, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that the child obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case in the home. The child was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Investigation revealed that both parents were not home during this incident.
wuft.org
Former officer filed lawsuit claiming racial discrimination by Gainesville Police K9 unit months before the mauling of Terrell Bradley
Former Gainesville police officer Edward Ratliff sued the City of Gainesville in December for racial discrimination by the police department’s K9 unit. Ratliff’s allegations paint a picture of normalized racism within the K9 team, including regular use of “the n-word” to describe Black residents and officers.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, September 7
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for stalking and threatening former girlfriend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tremaine Jacquez DeCoursey, 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with aggravated stalking, sending written threats to harm or kill, and using a two-way device to commit a felony. An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint from a woman who had previously dated DeCoursey;...
WCJB
Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
mycbs4.com
After fatal shooting, father says kids should have watched 3-year-old better, Police say
Gainesville — On August 24th a three-year-old boy died after shooting himself with his father's gun, Police say. Ledrick Ferguson and Kayla Carter, the boy's parents, went to the store, and left two guns in an unlocked case, within reach of three kids under 10, an arrest report says.
alachuachronicle.com
Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three employees of Colliers International who were present during the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) SWAT raid on June 2, 2021, have now sued for damages. Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed July 19, 2022, also previously settled a lawsuit...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
Comments / 2