Gainesville, FL

MCSO arrests Reddick man after victim uses cellphone app to track location of stolen vehicle

A 44-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a victim used a cellphone app to track the location of a stolen truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to the 18600 block of NW 53rd Court Road in Reddick in reference to a stolen Ford F-550 truck. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, MCSO discovered that the male victim who owned the truck was able to track its location on his cellphone.
Gainesville man charged in 2019 armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Montrae Deshon McCray, 22, was charged yesterday in a 2019 armed robbery, just as he was about to be released on his own recognizance due to prosecutors’ failure to file charges within the 40-day deadline after his July arrest on a different armed robbery charge.
Arrest reports provide more details about death of 3-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34, and Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, were arrested today and charged with manslaughter of a child under 18, three charges of child neglect, and unsafe storage of a firearm that allows access by a minor. Ferguson, a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Woman arrested for embezzling $27,000 from doctor’s office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amanda Rose Gruenwald, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with nine counts of forgery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of grand theft of more than $20,000. According to an affidavit from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, between May 26 and August 31 of...
Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete. Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street. Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave....
Man on probation arrested for attempted burglary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham J McGill, 54, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with attempted burglary after allegedly attempting to enter a house and a car. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call from the victim, who said that McGill had come to her home at about 9:15 p.m. on September 2 and had entered her front gate, walked around her yard, and then, after looking around to make sure no one was watching, tried to open the front door. The door was locked, so McGill reportedly looked around again to make sure nobody was around and pulled the door handles on a vehicle.
Parents arrested on multiple charges following shooting death of 3-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, in reference to a shooting involving a three-year-old child. The child was transported to UF Shands, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation revealed that the child obtained a firearm from an unlocked gun case in the home. The child was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Investigation revealed that both parents were not home during this incident.
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
Jail Booking Log, September 7

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Pair arrested with stolen guns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
Man arrested for stalking and threatening former girlfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tremaine Jacquez DeCoursey, 22, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with aggravated stalking, sending written threats to harm or kill, and using a two-way device to commit a felony. An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint from a woman who had previously dated DeCoursey;...
Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
alachuachronicle.com

Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three employees of Colliers International who were present during the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) SWAT raid on June 2, 2021, have now sued for damages. Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed July 19, 2022, also previously settled a lawsuit...
