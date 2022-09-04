Carol Lynn Derry, age 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home in Jacksboro TN. She was the best wife, mom, nana, sister, daughter and friend. She loved the outdoors and riding her Harley with her husband was her favorite pastime. She loved to be with her grandkids and kids. She was of the Christian faith and loved talking to the Lord while in nature. She was a protector to everyone she loved, which was many because she touched many people’s lives. She was president of Confidence Construction Company. She is preceded in death by her parents J. D. and Ellen Kennedy, her loving brother Danny Kennedy and her grandma Omey Kennedy.

