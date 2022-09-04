Read full article on original website
Lonnie Charles Blankenship, age 69 of Andersonville
Lonnie Charles Blankenship, age 69 of Andersonville, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Norris Health and Rehab. He was born on October 3, 1953 and was a member of Shield of Faith Community Church. Lonnie is preceded in death by his mother Elsie Blankenship. He is survived by...
Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro
Mrs. Betty Lou Hall, age 68 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was a singer, songwriter, musician, and enjoyed performing at many area live music establishments. Betty was very active in the community and made an indelible mark on every one she came across. Preceded in death by Husbands, George Hauss, Danny Dunton, and Robert Eugene Hall, Mother, Ruby Hutson, Adopted Parents, Hiram and June Bolton, Nephew Jimmy Hutson.
Kanoa King is Eagle Tire Pros educator of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Carol Lynn Derry, age 66
Carol Lynn Derry, age 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home in Jacksboro TN. She was the best wife, mom, nana, sister, daughter and friend. She loved the outdoors and riding her Harley with her husband was her favorite pastime. She loved to be with her grandkids and kids. She was of the Christian faith and loved talking to the Lord while in nature. She was a protector to everyone she loved, which was many because she touched many people’s lives. She was president of Confidence Construction Company. She is preceded in death by her parents J. D. and Ellen Kennedy, her loving brother Danny Kennedy and her grandma Omey Kennedy.
Mary Anderson, age 95, of Jellico
Mary Anderson, age 95, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the home of her son, Jim Anderson, in Jellico, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.
Lucille McCulley Parrott, age 90
Lucille McCulley Parrott, age 90 years, 4 months, and 3 days met her Lord and Savior, Hallelujah! on Friday, September 2, 2022, and went to her heavenly home. She was the descendant of Absalom Ivey and was not ashamed of her heritage. Preceded in death by much loved son, James Wayne Parrott, her Parents, and Husband.
Evangelist Eddie Roberts tent revival is nightly at 7 pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Evangelist Eddie Roberts has been a busier than average evangelist these past few weeks. He just wrapped up a revival last month and hosts a tent revival all this week. A tent revival is not a common site anymore. However, the old tradition was revived...
Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Jellico
Ms. Mary Josephine (Carr) Anderson, 95, of Creekmore Lane, Jellico, TN departed this life on Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home. Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to crochet, draw, and spend time with her family. Mary was...
Chamber’s 37th Pig Roast is Tue., Oct. 25, 6pm, at Knobby Hill Farm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will host its 37th Annual Pig Roast and Auction on Tues., Oct. 25 at 6pm, at Knobby Hill Farm. Dinner will be served with a live and silent auction and fireworks, provided by Pyro Shows. “We look forward to another great event and hope to see you there,” said Chamber Executive Director Missy Tackett.
TBI investigation into teen’s death continues
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Nearly two weeks ago, a Campbell County teen died, and the investigation is continuing. WLAF News made contact with officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation this week asking if there were any further developments. “We don’t have any updates to provide other than to say the investigation remains active and ongoing,” said Leslie Earhart, Public Information Officer for the TBI.
PCUD to host biggest sale and customer appreciation week
ROCKY TOP, TN (WLAF) – “Don’t miss the biggest sale of the year at Powell Clinch Utility District during our customer appreciation week,” said Robin Hunley, Marketing Manager for PCUD. The big event runs all next week. All indoor heating products will be 20% off Monday,...
Three vehicle wreck leaves a car and pick up in a pickle
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s one of those wrecks that only a photo can do it any sort of justice. Just before 2pm, a car and a truck wrecked and another vehicle suffered collateral damage. There were no injuries reported in the call that came in to Central...
CC’s offensive line is Gray Insurance Group Cougars of the Week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The nomination was unique though the results were no surprise in the latest WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week” survey. Nominated were Devon Jones and Mason Shanks along with the Campbell football team’s offense line. It was the offensive line that received the most votes. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/08/2022-6AM)
See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/07/2022-6AM)
Garbage concerns top new commission’s agenda
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Five new county commissioners had their first taste of the next four years on Tuesday night at a special called meeting. Watch the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. The subject of the meeting was the much-criticized Environmental Services Department, which is still struggling...
Car wreck shuts down Demory Road for extended time
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening, and, as a result, a section of Demory Road was shutdown for an extended amount of time. The call of the accident came in to Central Dispatch at 6:25pm with the Campbell County Rural Fire...
Candidates for fall races qualify
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- On the heels of the August election candidates have qualified for city and town elections in Campbell County. In Caryville, voters will elect three aldermen. They will have four year terms. Those who qualified to run for the aldermen seats are: Vickie Heatherly, Ward One; Josh Monday, Ward Two; Beth Lawson, Ward Three.
Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
