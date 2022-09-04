In a matchup of two nationally ranked opponents, the No. 15 UT Martin football team travels to No. 5 Missouri State for a Week 2 matchup Thursday night at 7:00. The Skyhawks (1-0) are looking to build off an impressive offensive performance in their season opener against Western Illinois. UT Martin posted 577 yards of total offense to rank as the best single-game output for the squad since a 2015 matchup against Murray State. The team rushed for 260 yards while passing for 317 yards in the 42-25 home victory.

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO