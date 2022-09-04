Read full article on original website
UT Martin Soccer opens three game homestand with matchup against Indiana State
The UT Martin soccer team closes out its non-conference schedule with three consecutive home matches beginning with a showdown against Missouri Valley Conference foe Indiana State on Thursday. Action from Skyhawk Field is scheduled to begin at 4:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Skyhawks (0-3-2) are looking to...
No. 14 UT Martin Football set for Thursday night showdown at No. 5 Missouri State
In a matchup of two nationally ranked opponents, the No. 15 UT Martin football team travels to No. 5 Missouri State for a Week 2 matchup Thursday night at 7:00. The Skyhawks (1-0) are looking to build off an impressive offensive performance in their season opener against Western Illinois. UT Martin posted 577 yards of total offense to rank as the best single-game output for the squad since a 2015 matchup against Murray State. The team rushed for 260 yards while passing for 317 yards in the 42-25 home victory.
Westview Baseball coach Danny Giles leaves program to coach at USJ
Westview Baseball coach Danny Giles is leaving the Chargers program to coach the Bruins at University School of Jackson. Coach Giles tells Thunderbolt Radio News about taking the USJ coaching position. (AUDIO) As for what he feels are his accomplishments with the Westview Chargers program, Coach Giles says…. (AUDIO) USJ...
Local Sports: Wednesday, September 7
In high school football, the Fulton County Pilots defeated Class-4A Calloway County Friday night, 44-28. Fulton County Coach James Bridges said his team played well…. Meanwhile, the Pilots get ready for Ballard Memorial at home this Friday night. Coach Bridges isn’t worried…. Today’s Schedule:. High School Volleyball. Westview...
Patriots-Brentwood Game Info Released
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Patriots will be traveling to Brentwood this Friday and Brentwood officials have issued information for fans going to the game. The game is at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9. In an email to HCHS officials, they said, “We recommend that your fans park...
Tennessee Soybean Festival events Tuesday
The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues Tuesday in downtown Martin. The annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade is Tuesday night at 6:30 and will run from University Street through South Lindell Street. Special Olympics Team USA athlete Garrett Dinning, of Martin, will be the Grand Marshal. Following the parade, Gleason native and...
2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival kicks off in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 2022 Tennessee Soybean Festival is underway in Martin. Since 1994, the festival is held annually featuring a variety of activities, events and entertainment, all in the spirit of agriculture. This year features events such as the Soybean Parade, Puppy Pals dog shows, and numerous musical...
Fall round of mowing along West Kentucky highways underway
Motorists are reminded to be on alert as a contractor has started mowing along highways in several KYTC District 1 counties this week. Contract mowing crews are on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall Counties.
Paulette Jett, 68, Woodland Mills
Graveside services for Paulette Jett, age 68, of Woodland Mills, will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:00 at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lee Jackson, 80, Greenfield
Funeral services for Robert Lee Jackson, age 80, of Greenfield, will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 9, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in...
Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law
Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
Search for missing Tennessee man in Alaska continues
STEWART COUNTY, Tn. — A Stewart County man is still missing as his family continues to search for answers. 61-year-old Steve Keel was last seen at a campsite near Deadhorse, Alaska. The outdoorsman from Dover was on a caribou hunting trip with a friend. The pair arrived in Fairbanks...
Jackson police investigate shooting, stabbing near Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and stabbing in Jackson early Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department says officers responded to shots fired in the area of Casey Jones Motel around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers discovered a man with...
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man
Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
Victim Of Sunday Collision In Paris Identified
Paris, Tenn.–The victim of Sunday’s fatal crash in Paris has been identified. Al Billings, age 85, of Puryear, apparently suffered a medical emergency before the collision around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Paris Police report, Billings was northbound on Tyson Ave. when he collided with the...
South Fulton man facing drug charge
A South Fulton man is in the Obion County Jail on a drug charge. Forty-five-year-old Mason T. Arnold was arrested Saturday following an undercover drug investigation in which Arnold delivered six ounces of methamphetamine to a predetermined location. Arnold is charged with Possession of Schedule II Drug with Intent to...
South Fulton City Board meets this afternoon
South Fulton Commission members meet Thursday at 4:45 in a called session to act on two ordinances. One will amend the city zoning map on Broadway Street and the second for a municipal zoning ordinance to allow accessory residential apartments. Meanwhile, the second reading of two ordinances dealing with an...
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
Dresden Beer Board to discuss off-premises beer applications Wednesday morning
The Dresden Beer Board meets Wednesday morning to discuss off-premises beer applications for two businesses. City Recorder Jennifer Branscum says the Board will review applications for the former Volunteer BP location on Pikeview Street and Casey’s General Store on Highway 22. The Dresden Beer Board will meet Wednesday morning...
