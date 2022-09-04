ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

New PHS theater chief looks to level up

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4yBO_0hi62ZnL00

In line with Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri’s theme of leveling up, newly minted Permian High School Head Theater Director Micaela Grenier has been awarded a grant titled Take the Drama to the Next Level.

The $3,500 grant was awarded by the Education Foundation.

“… We are working on raising the bar on everything we do on campus, improving our productions, improving our competition production; just everything we do. There’s a state festival every year called Thespians. I thought it was really important that we take our students to that and that they get that experience …,” Grenier said.

At the festival, students can take master classes with Broadway professionals, professors from universities, or other teachers and experts in the field, all of which Grenier said will help them level up.

The grant was specifically to take students to the Thespians Festival, although it won’t cover the entire cost.

She said she thinks they will take about 24 students, which is the entire varsity class.

“There’s a registration fee for each student, hotel stay and then the biggest cost is transportation, because buses are limited and gas is expensive. The grant is going to cover the students’ registration fee and their hotel cost. So that way, while we fundraise and work on sponsorships, and the students make their payments up until we go in November. … It reduces their overall cost to attend,” Grenier said.

There are two festival locations this year — one in Grapevine and one in San Antonio. PHS is going to the one in San Antonio. Dates are Nov. 12-15, she said.

Grenier noted that it has been many years since PHS has participated in the festival.

“When I called to register our troupe, the last time Permian had attended was when Odessa had a 915 area code. So it’s been a while … The cost can be prohibitive to a lot of students and it’s a lot to organize. It’s a big undertaking to try and get 24 kids to this contest and entered into their categories and all those things …,” Grenier said.

The festival is very beneficial for students as they get to be with 7,000 of their peers, she added.

“… There’s 4,000 students in this school and of those 4,000, our program right now has about 250. But not all of those kids signed up to be here. Some of them are just here to get their fine arts credit, or they got put into this class. And so for these kids to get to go and be with 7,000 theater students who are there because they love theater, they want to improve their skills, they want to meet other people who do what they do, that part alone is really important for them to experience …,” Grenier said.

Students also have a chance to take part in college and scholarship auditions, compete and potentially go to the International Festival if they qualify for it.

“All of that is an incredible opportunity for our students,” Grenier said.

Celeste Potter, director of the Education Foundation of Odessa, said over the last two or three years, the Foundation has seen a decline in the number of teachers applying for grants.

“We could actually be giving away a lot more money than what we are,” Potter said.

In August, the Education Foundation announced it had awarded $89,798.66 to Ector County ISD teachers for the 2022-2023 school year through its innovative grant program.

A news release detailed that the Grants Committee approved the funding of:

Eleven elementary classroom requests totaling $31,022.32; 10 secondary classroom requests totaling $44,285.74; and six secondary fine arts requests totaling $17,050 in partnership with Odessa Arts who contributed $5,000 to the Foundation for this special allocation. Additionally, the Grants Committee allocated $10,000 to be awarded during the 2022-2023 school year to ECISD teachers through DonorsChoose, an online platform that allows teachers to seek funding for special projects throughout the year.

Since its inception in May 2000, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million to ECISD teachers throughout the district through its grants program, its website said.

Grenier said she would encourage other teachers to apply for grants from the foundation. The funds she received take some of the burden off her students and booster club.

“I think every teacher who wants to expand their students’ opportunities should write a grant. It takes a little bit of preparation on your part and the only thing that someone can say is not this time, but the answer might be yes. There could be hundreds or thousands of dollars into play for our students. If they don’t apply, then that money just sits there. It has to come back to our kids, and so yes, I think every teacher should write a grant,” Grenier said.

She added that it wasn’t too difficult to fill out the application.

“They offer classes for us. They send out emails, they’re like come to this grant writing workshop and we’ll walk you through it. … Some people are faster writers; some are slower writers, but I think the whole process to write the grant took me less than a day … The signatures and those kinds of things take a little bit longer. But none of it as an educator was prohibitive. I think a first-year teacher could write a grant and 25-year teacher could write a grant; no problem,” Grenier said.

A native Odessan and PHS graduate, Grenier is in her fourth year with ECISD. She started as an assistant with the program.

Grenier was in the theater program at Odessa College where she earned her associate degree. She then got her bachelor of arts degree in theater and musical theater performance from West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

“I’ve always really loved the program and I worked here (at PHS) as an assistant for two years and then had the opportunity to receive a promotion and work as a head director at a middle school and start a brand-new program at Bowie, which was great because we need feeder programs — both high schools,” Grenier said.

“Before this year, there were no feeder schools … There was one elementary school that had theater, and then the two high schools. That’s a lot of years (where) we lose the kids’ interest, or they get pulled into other things. So the opportunity to start a feeder (program) was really exciting. I went to Bowie and I loved it. I loved my students. I loved my team that I worked with. The Fine Arts team there is a dream. I hoped that maybe one day I would have the chance to come back to Permian, but I thought it would be several years down the road,” she added.

At the end of the school year, the opportunity presented itself to return to PHS.

The Associate Theater Director is Jeremy Falch.

Grenier said they currently attend Varsity UIL and are planning to participate in Junior Varsity UIL this year.

“We’re working on growing our numbers and expanding our offerings, so that way these students who maybe aren’t necessarily ready for a full UIL competition, but they want to do the extra stuff and they want to compete, they have that opportunity as well. This year, we are working on establishing our varsity and junior varsity production classes,” Grenier said.

Youth theater, especially for teenagers, is very important to Grenier because that’s what she said saved her life.

Growing up, she said she did well enough in school, but she wasn’t making great choices and didn’t have great friends.

“… I got asked to audition for a student directed performance by a senior in one of the classes I was in. It opened up a whole new world for me. I found something that I was good at, that I enjoyed, (where) I was able to make good friends. It got me on the right path to make good choices for the future. I didn’t have any plans to go to college. I didn’t really have any plans at all and finding this and falling in love with it and the people in the community that kind of surrounded me and guided me, helped me get into school and get scholarships and do all of the things that I needed to do to have a successful life instead of just existing, or going down a path that a lot of my friends at the time ended up going down, which wouldn’t have been good,” Grenier said.

Grenier is married to Caleb Willams, an orchestra teacher at Bowie.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Permian Basin Fair to host first ever Sensory Special Day

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo has announced that they will be hosting their first ever Sensory Special Day. From 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, guests who have sensory needs, along with their families, will be allowed free entry into the Fair. At this time, all bright...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the MISD community have mixed reactions to Fort Worth ISD’s selection of Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their new superintendent of schools. Last week members of the Midland community had the opportunity to make a public comment about Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland ISD school board weighs options for picking next superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas — For parents, students and teachers within Midland ISD, the big question being asked is "Who is going to be the next Superintendent of the district?" It's a question that President of the School Board Bryan Murry says him and his trustees are working to find an answer. The Board will either decide if they'll be an acting superintendent or an interim superintendent.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Christian School names new President

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School has announced its new School President. Dr. Gregory Anderson was appointed to this position officially during a school board meeting on September 6. Dr. Anderson was previously at Lipscomb University in the College of Bible as the Assistant Director of the Doctorate of Ministry Program.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Ector County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
County
Ector County, TX
Ector County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
ABC Big 2 News

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland to host grand reveal this Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Are you in the mood for some holiday cheer? Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is.  Now in its 38th season, the staff at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is ready for its “grand reveal”. This Friday, the store will open at 10:00 a.m. and shoppers can expect to find decorations for all occasions, from Halloween to Thanksgiving […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Job Fairs Now hosting large oil and gas job fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Job Fairs Now is hosting a Large Midland Oilfield and More Job Fair tomorrow. Job Fairs Now’s Kim Delapena says candidates have had great success at events in the past, as they allow people the opportunity to enter into the oil and gas industry almost immediately.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Labor Day fun in Midland, Texas

Rattlesnake Bomber Base celebrates 80th Anniversary. The fight for who is responsible for Lake Boehmer and its damage continues. The Wink Wildcats beat the Ozona Lions 51-38 on Friday in Wink.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Odessa College#Level Up#Musical Theater#K12#Permian High School Head#The Education Foundation
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Are these rainbow colored pills dangerous? MPD says yes

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them.  MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs7.com

Crane High School football team to honor Marco Lomeli through the semester

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) -Crane High School Football will honor one of their students that passed away almost ten years ago at every game. During the coin flip, team captains walk together holding a number 23 jersey to honor Marco Lomeli. The Golden Crane’s home game’s have become memorable for the...
CRANE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Here Are The Top 5 Places To Get Sunday Brunch in Midland/Odessa

If you are a Sunday Brunch connoisseur like me, here are my favorite places to go to Sunday Brunch in Midland/Odessa. Some of the best things to find here for a Sunday Brunch are Fruity Pebbles French Toast, which comes with vanilla ice cream on top and maple syrup, also on the menu is a ham & cheese omelet with home fries or country potatoes, whatever you call them. Then there are Mexican migas topped with fresh tomatoes, avocado, and feta cheese, and don't forget steak and eggs with a grilled filet and roasted potatoes.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Four dead after head-on crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm. Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink. DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one […]
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in August crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash last month. 55-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, of Odessa, died at the scene.  The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on August 21 near W University and Polaris Avenue. Investigators said Franco, who was not using a crosswalk, was […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
384
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy