Santa Clarita Radio
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita
The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Radio
KHTS: Why Conservative Programming?
While most of our KHTS listeners are extremely supportive of our switch to conservative programming, a few are not understanding our decision. We’d like to clarify. This past year we added three new daily national programs, Dana Loesch, Charlie Kirk and Bill O’Reilly. At night we continue to carry William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina with his national program. Our daily morning show with Tori and Kyle continues to be filled with local information and is non-political.
Santa Clarita Radio
These Movies That Have Made Santa Clarita Famous
Due to the abundance of filming opportunities, the Santa Clarita Valley is often called “Hollywood North.” Indeed, the area is a popular location for filming a wide variety of media, including TV series, movies, music videos, and advertisements. The City of Santa Clarita’s film-friendly attitude and Film Incentive...
Santa Clarita Radio
Guardian SCV Event Rescheduled Due to Weather Concerns
The Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Car Show set for this weekend has been rescheduled due to weather concerns. Concerns over potential heavy downpours and strong winds on Saturday due to a late summer storm, prompted the decision, according to event organizers with Guardians SCV. The Saturday event was set to...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus To Host Simi Valley In Tough Test Before League Play
The Saugus High School Centurions will be facing off against the Simi Valley Pioneers in their last non-league game of the season. After Saugus’s loss against Camarillo, their hopes for a perfect season came to a halt, and their season record is now 2-1. Simi Valley on the other...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Non-Profits Invited To Take Part In Informational Meeting For Community Services, Arts Grants
The City of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom later this month. The Arts Grants webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., according to City...
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Officials Host Reveal Of ‘Super Scoopers’ For Fire Season
In a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials revealed the two “Super Scoopers” leased from Canada to be used for California’s fire season. The airfield at the Van Nuys Airport was decorated with the aircraft used by the L.A. County Fire Department including the Super Scoopers, showcasing the department’s immense air strength in battling fires.
Santa Clarita Radio
Head Down To Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita For A Shed, Barn, Cabin Or Garage
For Santa Clarita Valley residents and home-owners who want a well-designed storage shed, horse barn, or garage, Ulrich Barns is your perfect service. Ulrich Barns will make sure that when they build you a backyard structure such as a shed, a barn, a garage, a cabin, or even a playhouse, it is built well and built beautifully.
Santa Clarita Radio
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
Santa Clarita Radio
Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot
Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hurricane Kay To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms To Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Hurricane Kay is expected to bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms to the Santa Clarita weather forecast this weekend. An excessive heat warning is still in the Santa Clarita weather forecast through Friday, with a 15 to 20 degree cooldown by Saturday when rain is expected to move over the area, said Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hestia Medical Spa Has Got It All When It Comes To Rejuvenation And Skincare Treatments
When was the last time you took a trip to a medical spa like Hestia and treated yourself to a simple, effective beauty procedure that made your frown lines disappear?. If Hestia Med Spa does not sound familiar, you may have been living under rock. Hestia is known as the premier Santa Clarita medical spa, with all kinds of easy treatments designed to make you look and feel better.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Launches Animal Care And Control Canvassing Program
The City of Santa Clarita is partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) to launch a six-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program. City staff are set to perform door-to-door canvassing to educate residents about responsible animal care, according to City officials. “Per...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fitness Became Fun When Movement Of Pilates Came Into The Picture
Give Pilates a chance for once! The Movement of Pilates studio in Santa Clarita has a team of instructors who can make your body feel fitter and more at one with itself. Pilates is similar to yoga in that it focuses on the mind-body connection, but at Movement of Pilates, the instructors are committed to working with client needs and strengths.
Santa Clarita Radio
Trending Ways To Have Fun In The Santa Clarita Area
Santa Clarita is a wonderful place to be, spend some time in or even just to travel through. This article will highlight the must-dos and elaborate why it’s a great place to visit, if you’ve some time available and are in the Northern part of the LA area. It also shows just how much has changed and how you can stay entertained as you travel.
Santa Clarita Radio
Third Victim Killed In San Francisquito Crash Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the third man killed in a car crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last week. Wilbert Montenegro, 40, of Valencia, was identified as the third man killed in a crash that left three people dead and two others injured on Sunday, Aug, 28.
signalscv.com
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan
A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
