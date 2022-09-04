ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

All Systems Go for Texas Tech After Red Raiders 1-0 Start

By Collier Logan
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIKHM_0hi61sKp00

McGuire: "One of our big deals as a team is; 'What's next?'" More on the Texas Tech win over Murray State.

The Joey McGuire era kicked off with a bang on Saturday night as Texas Tech buried Murray State 63-10 to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 start to the year. It was the highest scoring performance for the Raiders since 2018 and their head coach is all smiles about the direction of the program.

“I’m fired up. First win of the season…I was really proud,” said McGuire during the post-game press conference.

He went on to list a number of young players that stepped up under the bright lights in Lubbock, such as receivers Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley , who hauled in two touchdown receptions apiece.

There were a ton of good things going on offensively for Tech, but the lone downturn was a devastating moment. Senior quarterback Tyler Shough left the game early in the first half only to return in a sling, leaving many to speculate that he’d re-injured his non-throwing collarbone.

It would be the same injury that sidelined him last season and would be a heartbreaking blow to both Shough and this Raiders team.

With most of the game left to play, it was sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith’s time to take over and he delivered in style.

Smith lit up the Racers, going 14-for-16 with 221 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air. After losing the position battle to Shough just days prior to the game, Smith remained focused, and McGuire applauded his young field general for how he performed under the pressure.

“One of our big deals as a team is ‘What’s next?’. It’s everything in life,” said McGuire. “Good things are going to happen, ‘what’s next?’. Bad things are going to happen, ‘what’s next?’. And I think it shows a lot about (Smith's) character…I was really proud of that.”

Smith was surgical in the victory over Murray State. Picking their defense apart on every pass play for a nearly perfect rating.

He’ll likely be the Raiders starter for at least the next several weeks and McGuire believes that his ball club is in good hands.

“He was ready to play at an extremely high level…(Smith’s) ready to run this team whenever it’s his opportunity,” McGuire added.

On the other side of the ball, the Red Raiders were dominant, especially up front. Texas Tech overpowered the Murray St. offensive line at every turn, finishing the night with 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.

That’s a huge improvement for a team that only averaged five tackles for loss per game last season, even if it is against an FCS opponent. Junior defensive lineman Philip Blidi made the biggest individual impact, recording two sacks and three tackles for loss.

“I'm proud of the defense. We played a lot of guys on defense,” noted McGuire, also mentioning that “We’ll add to the depth of that defensive front, that front seven. We’ll just keep getting better.”

Their opponents will also be getting better as the season goes along. The Raiders will face 24th-ranked Houston, who just came off a two-point win over UTSA in an overtime nail-biter.

Alabama the Murray State Racers were not, but Tech did what they were supposed to do and moved seamlessly into a new starting quarterback at the drop of a hat.

The Red Raiders will have their work cut out for them going forward, but that’s the reason McGuire’s here.

“That’s the number one thing at the end of the day…when that ball gets kicked off, all we care about is winning.”

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Former Red Raider third baseman called up to the Texas Rangers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Jung, who played as a third baseman for Texas Tech, is going to be making his professional debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday. Josh was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2017 and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
B93

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Red Raiders#Shough
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Plastic Pipe Manufacturer Invests $40 Million in Texas Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A leading manufacturer of plastic pipe plans...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to offer updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer the new COVID-19 booster vaccine starting September 13, 2022. The health department is waiting to receive the new vaccine and is unable to offer any COVID-19 boosters until the shipment is received. Once the shipment arrives, the new vaccine will be available by appointment at the health department and at multiple pop-up clinics. Pop-up clinic dates and locations will be announced in the next few days. The new booster will also be available through many local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Weather changes ahead, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
everythinglubbock.com

One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Got a sweet tooth? Short and Sweets Bakery can fill it

LUBBOCK, Texas— Stop by Short & Sweets Bakery to grab one treat or a whole cake. This local bakery specializes in custom cakes and cookies for any occasion. They carry a variety of sweets available in their store daily including macarons, cookies, decorated cookies! Find them in Cactus Alley at 2610 Salem Ave.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers

Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred yesterday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
355
Followers
269
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy