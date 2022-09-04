Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
HIGHLANDS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER AND ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident on the 100 block of Bay Avenue. The accident involved an overturned car with entrapment. We have no information as to injuries or the extent thereof.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT SENDS CAR OFF ROAD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident on Lakewood Farmingdale Road where the car ended up off the road. We have no information on injuries at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Brick and Beaverson Blvds. This is a developing story and we will update our page as info becomes available. Avoid the area due to extensive traffic delays.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive. Traffic is building in the area so please use caution.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVERTURNED WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel responded to an accident on the 100 block of Five Points Road for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment and an overturned vehicle. Use extreme caution in this area while this accident scene is cleaned up.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD
NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE
The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
ocscanner.news
KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENT
Please note that Route 37 is closed in both directions from Bone Hill to Union. Plan alternate routes.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION
***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
Toms River, NJ man ejected from motorcycle after scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A scary collision in Manchester Township that sent a Toms River man to the hospital is under investigation. The details of the Monday evening car accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. Through their preliminary investigation of the Monday evening crash, police said that after they arrived on...
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE TRYING TO CROSS ROUTE 72
On Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:48 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 72 in the area of Marsha Drive. Investigation indicated Kathryn Loftus, 27 years old of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey was traveling east...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
