UPDATE SEPT. 5: The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Breesport man as the person killed in a train-pedestrian accident in Wellsburg over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said Raymond W. Johns III, 38, was killed in the accident on September 3 near the Lowman Crossover. Johns; family members, as well as a local tattoo artist, contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the original press release and photos from the scene.

WELLSBURG, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO