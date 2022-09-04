Read full article on original website
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
Endwell Man Sentenced For Crash in Stolen Truck That Injured Two
An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution. 21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
Two Towanda teens arrested for home burglary, theft
Two teens were arrested for theft in Towanda late last month after police said one planned a home burglary and made two others break into the apartment, threatening to hurt them if they talked with anyone.
Painted Post man charged with choking, threatening with knife
A Painted Post man has been arrested for allegedly beating and choking another person while holding a knife, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Owego Woman Charged with Driving While Intoxicated
An Owego woman is charged after she was arrested in the early morning hours of September 7th. Stephanie J. Cumberbatch was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (felony), Driving While Intoxicated, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Speed in Zone, according to the Tioga County Sheriff. Cumberbatch was issued an...
Endwell Resident Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Assault
Brandon W. Carlson, 21, of Endwell will spend up to seven years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular assault in the second degree for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and causing injury to another, as well as attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree.
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
Owego Police Blotter: August 29 to September 4
During the week of Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, the Owego Police Department had 104 service calls, 4 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 10 traffic tickets. An Endicott man was arrested and charged after a traffic stop. Justin A. Guamer, 21, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Breesport man killed in train-pedestrian accident near Lowman Crossover
UPDATE SEPT. 5: The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Breesport man as the person killed in a train-pedestrian accident in Wellsburg over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said Raymond W. Johns III, 38, was killed in the accident on September 3 near the Lowman Crossover. Johns; family members, as well as a local tattoo artist, contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the original press release and photos from the scene.
Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary
A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
Truck fire extinguished at Mirabito on Vestal Parkway
Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station's 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station's parking lot.
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 22, 2022 through Aug. 28, 2022 there were 142 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 19 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 40 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
