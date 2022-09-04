Read full article on original website
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties set Labor Day records for 2nd consecutive year
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at record highs for Labor Day for the second consecutive year.
kcrw.com
More Angelenos are buying homes amid lower prices, higher interest rates
Asking prices have been falling for many Southern California homes over the last few months. Is this a blip or a sign of a long-term trend?. The Los Angeles Public Library has millions of books at more than 70 branches. But it also loans out several non-book items — all you need is a (free) library card.
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
NBC Los Angeles
Deadly Fairview Fire Explodes to 18,657 Acres in Riverside County
The Fairview Fire has now torn through 18,657 acres of Riverside County near Hemet, nearly quadrupling in size in around 24 hours. An official update from CAL Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department brought the official count down from overnight estimates of 19,377 acres burned. The east, north and...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
LA Is Moving Ahead To Phase Out Oil And Gas Drilling. In Many Neighborhoods, It Can't Happen Fast Enough
L.A. recently released a draft of an ordinance to phase out oil and gas drilling throughout the city.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
lafocusnewspaper.com
Fairview fire near Hemet leads to emergency declaration in Riverside County
In response to the Fairview fire burning near Hemet, Riverside County on Wednesday, Sept. 7, declared a local emergency. The proclamation still needs to be approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, a county news release states. That step is scheduled for the board’s Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting.
Southern California residents beat the heat at local beaches
Southern California residents flocked to beaches to beat the heat on this Labor Day, crowding roads and parking lots. One Downtown Los Angeles resident came to the beach to cool down as temperatures in his area are predicted to reach 99 degrees. “Our A.C. and lights are flickering on and off with the grid being […]
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Near Hemet Quadruples in Size
The Fairview Fire, which is currently just five percent contained, is being battled by 265 fire fighters with 38 fire engines.
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
