Los Angeles County, CA

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Deadly Fairview Fire Explodes to 18,657 Acres in Riverside County

The Fairview Fire has now torn through 18,657 acres of Riverside County near Hemet, nearly quadrupling in size in around 24 hours. An official update from CAL Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department brought the official count down from overnight estimates of 19,377 acres burned. The east, north and...
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
Southern California residents beat the heat at local beaches

Southern California residents flocked to beaches to beat the heat on this Labor Day, crowding roads and parking lots. One Downtown Los Angeles resident came to the beach to cool down as temperatures in his area are predicted to reach 99 degrees. “Our A.C. and lights are flickering on and off with the grid being […]
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
A History of Brea Creek

A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
