Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Man United cancel all post-match press conferences following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... as Erik ten Hag's side suffers a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Manchester United cancelled all post-match press conferences following their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday. The Red Devils' Europa League campaign started with defeat, as Brais Mendez' 59th-minute penalty helped the visitors edge out the closely-fought contest. Following...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return

PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
BBC

Hugh Tizard: New Saracens signing could play for England, says Jamie George

Jamie George says new Saracens team-mate Hugh Tizard could play for England at the 2023 Rugby Union World Cup. Tizard, 21, is set to make his Saracens debut this season after agreeing to join from Harlequins in January. "That is an absolute steal for us," 69-cap international George told BBC...
WORLD
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter signs new two-year deal with Glamorgan

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons. Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county. The 28-year-old has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons. But Labuschagne's availability for 2023...
WORLD

