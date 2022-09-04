Read full article on original website
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
Man United cancel all post-match press conferences following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... as Erik ten Hag's side suffers a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League
Manchester United cancelled all post-match press conferences following their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday. The Red Devils' Europa League campaign started with defeat, as Brais Mendez' 59th-minute penalty helped the visitors edge out the closely-fought contest. Following...
FOX Sports
Viktoria Plzen meets giants again in Champions League return
PRAGUE (AP) — Viktoria Plzen is in familiar waters as it prepares to play Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League. The Czech champion has faced European heavyweights before in the group stage but hopes the results will be different this time. “We believe,” said assistant...
BBC
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
BBC
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid: Callum McGregor says side showed they belong in Champions League
"There was enough in the game to show we belong at this level." They are not the words you expect to hear from a captain who has just been on the end of a 3-0 defeat - but Callum McGregor saw plenty from his Celtic team-mates to suggest they can mix it with the big boys.
BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Provides Huge Update on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano has claimed Graham Potter is the favourite to become Chelsea's new manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
BBC
Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?
So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
Former Blue Pat Nevin Shares His Thoughts On Chelsea's Recent Business Over The Summer
Ex-Blue midfielder Pat Nevin speaks on Thomas Tuchel under no pressure to succeed and Wesley Fofana being worth every penny.
BBC
Hugh Tizard: New Saracens signing could play for England, says Jamie George
Jamie George says new Saracens team-mate Hugh Tizard could play for England at the 2023 Rugby Union World Cup. Tizard, 21, is set to make his Saracens debut this season after agreeing to join from Harlequins in January. "That is an absolute steal for us," 69-cap international George told BBC...
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
BBC
Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter signs new two-year deal with Glamorgan
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons. Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county. The 28-year-old has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons. But Labuschagne's availability for 2023...
