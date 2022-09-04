ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cram it clowny
4d ago

From the sound of things it’s pretty bad and that’s the way I see and feel things are. It doesn’t seem to be getting better thanks joe for nothing

Gary Fulciniti
4d ago

if the employment rate is so great why are places that are usually open 7 days a week why is the place so short of staff several locations are closed and others understaffed. I went to Firestone 3 locations were closed and the one open only had 2 people working

MDC
4d ago

When the word “vulnerable” is used to describe a citizen of this country. You can be assured that an American Marxist is delivering that message.

Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
