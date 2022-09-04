It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.

