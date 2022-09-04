Read full article on original website
Curious Expedition 2 - Robots of Lux DLC Trailer
Curious Expedition 2's Robots of Lux DLC brings Captain Piper Faraday from SteamWorld Heist and a new character, the Naturalist, to the exploration roguelike game. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the collaboration DLC, which also features new recruitable characters, a new location in Paris: Old Theater, new equipment, and new items.
The 10 Best Survival Games
They don’t get as much attention as Grand Theft Auto or God of War, but the survival genre is one of the most popular in video games. From Minecraft to Valheim, survival games consistently attract large and passionate fanbases dedicated to building their own unique worlds. They’re driven by rough challenges, an endless amount of content, and the pure satisfaction of building from an axe and a campfire to town, settlements, and even entire cities.
Assassin's Creed Origins Amunet Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
The Assassin's Creed franchise is turning 15 years old, and the IGN Store is celebrating with our new preorder for the Assassin's Creed Origins Amunet statue. Amunet is an Egyptian Assassin featured in 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins, which reinvented the series with RPG mechanics. Check out the listing at the IGN Store below. And, check out our other Assassin's Creed offerings, including products from Odyssey, Valhalla, and more.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Three characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley come from the Frozen universe. You will be able to interact with Kristoff once you unlock the Forest of Valor biome; he will be next to a mysterious portal where Donal Duck disappeared.
Mickey and Friends
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Mickey and almost all his friends appear. These are the available characters in the game. You will find Mickey inside his house in the Plaza biome. Just head inside to talk to him. Mickey's Gift Guide. Mickey's favorite items change daily, but here is a list...
The Shy Little Robot
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake makes some vast improvements over the original movie, but adds many bizarre changes that will upset fans
Disney's remake of the 1940 classic contains some imperative improvements and questionable changes and additions that will upset fans.
The Best LEGO Marvel Sets in 2022
The Marvel and LEGO partnership dates all the way back to 2012—the same year the first Avengers movie came out in theaters, capping a successful Phase One. It firmly established everything that would carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next decade. The mix of dramatic action and quippy humor. The self-referential Easter Eggs. The introduction of solo characters, followed by the big team-up movie that brings together all the heroes to defeat the world threat.
A Borderlands Cover Was Once Chosen by a Very Good Dog
The then founder of 2K Games, Christoph Hartmann revealed he actually let his pet pug, Sissi, decide the cover for the critically accalimed Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The news comes through a GameSpot interview with the founder, now head of Amazon’s video game division, where he said the team, under heavy pressure, placed 40 different mock-ups on the floor of their office and let Sissi walk around and pick one herself.
How to Play Splatoon 3 with Friends
It took until the third installment of Nintendo’s newest franchise, but Splatoon 3 finally makes teaming up and playing with friends less complicated!?! This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide takes you through the different ways you can play Splatoon 3 multiplayer with your friends. The first half will cover online multiplayer, and in the last half, we’ll describe how multiplayer works with LAN. Though it is not available at the time of the game’s launch, Tableturf matches gain multiplayer features in a future update.
With Great Power...
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Royal Remains Set
The Royal Remains Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Ensha in Roundtable Hold after you've found the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. This set includes the Royal Remains Helm, Royal Remains Armor, Royal Remains Gauntlets, and Royal Remains Greaves.
Multiversus Patch 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a brand new character in Gizmo, reworks to the hitbox and projectile mechanics in-game, and much more. A pre-release version of the patch notes was briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap Into History - Official Trailer
See Assassin's Creed characters and locations from across the years in the Assassin's Creed 'Leap Into History' trailer. Ubisoft will be celebrating the game's 15th anniversary and will reveal the future of the franchise during the Assassin's Creed Showcase at Ubisoft Forward on September 10 at 12 pm PT / 3pm ET/ 8pm BST / September 11 at 5am AEST.
