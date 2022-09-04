ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fans Choose Romeo Santos’ ‘Formula Vol. 3’ Album as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Romeo Santos ‘ latest album, Fórmula Vol. 3 , has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 2) on Billboard , choosing the Latin music star’s new highly anticipated release as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Fórmula Vol. 3 beat out new music by Charlie Puth (“Smells Like Me”), Ari Lennox ( Away Message ), Lil Baby (“Detox”), Yungblud ( Yungblud ), and others.

The all-bachata album, Santos’ first full-length since 2014’s Vol. 2 , features fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop. The set also includes star-studded collaborations with artists like Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal.

The self-described King of Bachata had been working on Vol. 3 since pre-pandemic times. The 21-track set was led by the previously released single “Sus Huellas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated Feb. 26).

“I’ve taken this ‘King of Bachata’ title very personally,” Santos told Billboard in his recent cover story . “It’s a huge responsibility. It was very risky, very descarado to say, ‘We’re the kings of bachata!’ But you can say anything you want as long as you back it up, and I take pride in that. I want to make sure that all my albums, whether people like them or not, they can listen to and realize there was some production, there was work put in. I’m very meticulous when it comes to my music. When I do anything, even a salsa, it sounds like Romeo Santos.”

Trailing behind Fórmula Vol. 3 on the fan-voted poll is Puth’s post-breakup tune “Smells Like Me” with nearly 4% of the vote, and Lennox’s new EP Away Message with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
MOVIES
Billboard

6 Essential Tracks on Camilo’s ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’ Album: Editors’ Picks

Camilo has a knack for writing songs that instantly become earworms, without sacrificing good lyricism and depth. The songs on his new album, De Adentro Pa Afuera, are no exception. On the new album, released Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Colombian singer-songwriter allows each song to breathe lyrically and sonically, putting listeners on a roller coaster of emotions with each track. The wide-ranging sounds of the album, which can go from urban pop to banda and cumbia villera, also keep fans on the edge of their seat wondering what the next song will sound like, and then being pleasantly surprised with how...
MUSIC
Billboard

Who Should Win Artist of the Year at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Meet the Finalists

Five of today’s biggest acts are finalists in the coveted artist of the year category at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, set to take place Sept. 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and broadcasting live on Telemundo. Heavy hitters Bad Bunny, Farryuko, Jhayco, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro are up for this year’s title. Bunny leads the list of finalists with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. (The only other artist to ever score that many was Ozuna in 2019.) He’s followed by Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods...
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Santos
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Christian Nodal
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Lil Baby
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Plan B’s Maldy Arrives With Karol G Collab ‘Gatubela’

Maldy scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10), as Karol G and the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s “Gatúbela” launches at No. 37. The single, released Aug. 25 on Universal Music Latino, debuts with 11.4 million U.S. streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 2,000 downloads sold in its first full tracking week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1), according to Luminate. “Gatúbela” also opens at No. 4 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, No. 15 on Latin Rhythm Airplay and No. 39 on Latin Airplay. Maldy (real name: Edwin Vega) has been a steady hitmaker on Billboard‘s charts since the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Claims Crown on Billboard’s 2022 Songs of the Summer Chart

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” wraps as the top title on Billboard‘s 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 11 through Sept. 10). “As It Was,” a 12-week No. 1, and counting, on the Hot 100 – and Styles’ first seasonal victory on the annual Songs of the Summer survey – takes top honors on the 2022 Songs of the Summer chart over...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Here’s Why Paramore Fans Think the Band’s Sixth Album Is Coming Soon

Paramore fans, this is not a drill: After several months of trending on social media with zero murmurs of an album announcement, the rock group — frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — gave the first hints of its new era starting Wednesday (Sept. 7) via social media. On Instagram, Williams, York and Farro all changed their profile pictures on their Instagram accounts to matching images, featuring them with their faces pressed up against a window slick with condensation. Meanwhile, on the Paramore Instagram, all posts have been archived with the exception of two regarding the band’s...
NFL
Billboard

Karol G & Maldy’s ‘Gatubela’ Debuts in the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Karol G banks her 16th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “Gatúbela” with Maldy, debuts at No. 4 on the Sept. 10-dated ranking. It’s the first top 10 — and chart appearance — as a soloist for Puerto Rican Maldy, after his last visit to the list’s upper region in 2015 as part of Plan B. (Maldy was one-half of the duo Plan B, which notched 11 entries on Hot Latin Songs between 2006-17, including one top 10 in 2015.) “Gatúbela” starts in the top 10 mainly on the strength of streaming data. It begins with 11.4 million...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Latin Music#Mexican#King Of Bachata#Latin Airplay
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana.  Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. On Thursday (Sept. 8), Angélique Kidjo and Billy Porter joined the lineup of performers in NYC. Uncle Waffles joined the performers roster in Accra, Ghana. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Joshua Bassett Announces Pre-Album EP ‘Sad Songs in a Hotel Room’

Joshua Bassett may not be done working on his debut studio album, but that doesn’t mean fans have to wait too long for new music. In fact, the 21-year-old rising pop star announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) that his third EP, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room, is set to arrive Sept. 23 — tiding listeners over as they wait for his first LP. Sharing photos of the EP’s cover art — in which Bassett sits atop a messy bed in front of yellowing floral wallpaper, holding a guitar — and a mostly blurred track list, the High School Musical: The Musical: The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera to Receive Spirit of Hope Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Pop superstar Christina Aguilera will be honored with the Spirit of Hope award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard and Telemundo announced Thursday (Sept. 8). The special award — which was established in 1996 in honor of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla — will recognize Aguilera for her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her musical work. The singer will also perform during the awards show, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The Billboard Latin Music Awards — where Bad Bunny leads...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion & Christopher ‘YC’ Pearson Tie for Songwriter of the Year at 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Christopher “YC” Pearson tied as songwriter of the year at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Each songwriter co-wrote three of BMI’s most performed R&B/hip-hop songs. Megan Thee Stallion co-wrote her hits “Body,” “Cry Baby” and “Thot Shit.” YC co-wrote Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” and “Wockesha” and Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood” (featuring Lil Durk). The private event was hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, and Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). The award for song of the year went to the Justin Bieber smash “Peaches,” featuring...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: JVKE Clocks Debut Entry With Viral Hit ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE makes his first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.” The track, released via AWAL July 15, debuts at No. 71 with 7.2 million U.S. streams (up 88%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 104%) in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song’s gains also help JVKE jump 11-4 on the Emerging Artists chart, marking his first week in the top 10. The profile for “Golden Hour” has swelled on TikTok, where the song has been incorporated into over 11,000 clips. JVKE himself has over 7.7 million...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Sept. 9 Built to Spill, When the Wind Forgets Your Name John Legend, Legend Kane Brown, Different Man Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9 The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Holds Atop Hot 100, Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Launches in Top 10

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 12th week. The song claims outright the longest stay at the summit this decade, breaking out of a tie with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which led for 11 weeks in 2020. “As It Was” boasts the longest Hot 100 domination since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, reigned for a record 19 weeks in 2019. Plus, Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” rises to a new No. 2 Hot 100 best and Elton John and Britney Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer” bounds onto the chart at No....
MUSIC
Billboard

All Seven Members of BTS Have Now Scored Solo Hits on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

On Billboard’s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 10), powered by Twitter, BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” scores a third week at No. 1 after its second full week of release. “Pink Venom” became the first track to debut at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs two weeks earlier, ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. It concurrently spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It also debuts at No. 36 on the Pop Airplay chart, marking BLACKPINK’s second entry on the survey, after “Ice Cream,” with Selena Gomez, hit...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Dara Reneé Performs First Original Song ‘Here I Come’ on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’: Exclusive

Dara Reneé is debuting her first original song on the new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Billboard has an exclusive preview of the track. Set to premiere Wednesday, the episode finds Reneé’s character Kourtney Green preparing to make her grand debut as Elsa in Camp Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen. But first Kourtney and the rest of the Wildcats don their best ’70s garb for the camp’s end-of-summer prom, providing Reneé with the perfect opportunity to belt our her song “Here I Come” as her anxiety around opening night comes to a head. “Can’t believe I’m here...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Kane Brown Synthesizes Influences on Album ‘Different Man’: ‘I Found the Sound I’ve Been Looking For’

“Everything in my job just feels different now,” says Kane Brown, on the eve of release of his third full-length album, Different Man, out tomorrow (Sept. 9). For one thing, Brown stepped into the co-producer role for the first time, helping meld the country, pop, R&B, hard rock and hip-hop variants that have vibrated throughout his music since his 2016 eponymous debut studio album, and through its successor Experiment, which bowed atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart in 2018. But his new role took a lot of time, patience and willingness to let the music lead. “We went from a demo...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Revolver’ Is Next Beatles Classic to Get Box Set Edition: Producer Giles Martin on Band’s ‘Constant Evolution’

The Beatles’ 1966 album Revolver is the next album to receive a remix and expanded special edition from Giles Martin, son of legendary producer George Martin. The box set is available for purchase on Friday, Oct. 28. During a Dolby Atmos listening event in Los Angeles with Apple Corps and Universal Music, Martin says he went into remixing the classic album with one question in mind: “what would the Beatles have done if they had today’s technology?” The announcement comes after wide speculation around which Beatles record would be repackaged and remixed by Martin next. Known for his work on the Beatles’...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Now You Can Watch Maneskin’s Cheeky 2022 MTV VMAs Performance in a ‘Restored,’ Less-Censored Edit

When you watched the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back on Aug. 28, were you wondering why the cameraman decided to use so many wide shots during Måneskin‘s performance of “Supermodel”? A lot of fans assumed it was because of frontman Damiano David’s barely there black leather chaps that exposed his backside — and that might have been part of it, but there was another, even racier outfit in the band. Bassist Victoria De Angelis was originally wearing a one-armed blouse with a pasty covering an exposed breast, but during the performance, her sleeve slipped down, uncovering her other breast. Ever...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy