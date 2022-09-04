Chippewa Valley Natives Fare Well in 2022 Buckshot Run

Brent Kann raced away to his third straight title in the Dan Conway 5-mile race of the 40th Buckshot Run Saturday morning at Carson Park.

That’s despite the fact he was never pressured in the one-man runaway.

“There weren’t many challengers,” he said. “But when you’ve run the course before, you run against yourself and you can gauge your fitness by the times you’ve had.”

His time of 25-minutes, 54-seconds bettered that of last year and was 2:18 ahead of runnerup Connor Doppler of Lake Nebagamon in the event presented by WIN Technology with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Winners in the 2-mile were Wausau’s Cody Buckli and Megan Stelljes of Madison running in ideal 70-degree condition in a field of more than 350 runners.

Kann, 35-year old former UW-Eau Claire All-American and the area’s current dominant runner, called his effort a training for next month’s Twin Cities Marathon.

“I ran a 2:34 Boston in April so I’m looking forward to this one,” said the Rice Lake native. “I like to say fit year around.”

David Writz, Eau Claire and Benjamin Grace, Independence, followed.

Placing sixth overall was women’s winner Megan Stelljes in 32;57, finishing ahead of last year’s winner Rachel Ottum, West St. Paul, 33;32, and Megan’s sister-in-law Heather Stelljes, Madison, 35:29.

Stelljes, 37-year old from Madison who grew up in Fall Creek and ran state in high school for Regis, bettered her time of 33:38 last year in taking second.

“I’m just having fun with no real running goals,” said Stelljes, who works in the U.S. attorney’s office in Madison. ”I get up here about once a month as my parents still live in Fall Creek so it’s a special time.”

Jamie Riley, Altoona, and Theresa Monpas, Altoona, rounded out the top five.

After placing fifth in the 5-mile, Buckli repeated his win of Tuesday in the 2-mile in a time of 12:07, just off his Tuesday time. He finished well ahead of runnerup Jake Whatley, Eau Claire, who was clocked in 13:25.

“It was a great day to run and it’s always fun to win the Buckshot,” said Buckli, now a 10-time 2-mile winner.

The female winner and sixth overall was Catalina Decker, a UW-Eau Claire student from Eagan, Minnesota, who posted a time of 13:49 to nip veteran Mandi Risler, eighth overall in 14:39.

“I like to run longer but it’s so beautiful with the trees.” said Decker, a hockey player in high school and a roommate of Isabell Michel, a German exchange student who placed 42nd. The host family of the girls is Janet and Bob Lesniewski, founders of the Buckshot Run.

5-Mile top 25

1. Brent Kann, EC, 25:54; 2. Connor Doppler, Lake Nebagamon, 28:12; 3. David Writz, EC, 29:10; 4. Benjamin Grace, Independence, 31:03; 5. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 31:20; 6. Megan Stelljes, Madison, 32:57; 7.Wade Bergner, Maiden Rock, 33:00; 8. Rachel Ottum, West St. Paul,33:32; 9. Andrew Ottum, Richfield, MN, 33:39; 10. David Carrothers, Chippewa, 34:35; 11.Heather Stelljes, Madison, 35:29; 12. James Whatley, EC, 35:30; 13. Heath Bielefeldt, EC, 35:37; 14. Ryan Neal, EC, 36:07; 15. Jamie Riley, EC, 36:23; 16. Theresa Monpas, Altoona, 36:24. 17. Betsy Larson, Altoona, 36:37; 18. Allan Lindsley, Bloomer, 36:50; 19. Allisha Blanchette, Wausau, 36:51; 20. Randy Risler, EC, 37:31; 21.Brian Ginsbach, Hudson,37:42; 22. Rick Seibel, Bloomer, 37:50; 23. Chris Kowalczk,Chippewa, 38:34; 24. April Reinart, Greenwood, 38:37; 25. Randy Stearns, Bloomer, 39:06.

2-Mile Top 25

1. Cody Buckli, Wausau, 12:07; 2. Jack Whatley, EC, 13:25; 3. Ryan Rene, Fall Creek, 13:26; 4.

Kevin Weiser, Minneapolis, 13:37; 5. Tim O’Reilly, Chippewa, 13:48; 6. Catalina Decker, EC, 13:49; 7. Mandi Risler, EC, 14:39; 8. Bennett Risler, EC, 14:49; 9. Nicholas Pathos, Elk Mound, 15:02; 10.Paul Langford, Menomonie, 15:45; 11. Austin Drake, Madison, 16:00; 12. Dave Croker, Wausau, 16:36; 13. Bryan Gerlach, EC, 17:00; 14. Andrew Dowd. EC, 17:06; 15. Glendali Rodriguez, 17:22; 16. Aden McGuire, Mondovi, 17:35; 17. Katie Toutant. EC, 17:38; 18. Kimberly Blaine, EC, 17:44; 19.Tina Theisen, EC, 17:48; 20. Adam Hetrick, Eleva, 17:55; 21. Amelia Wrich, Oakdale, MN. 18:05; 22. Jacob Wrich, Oakdale, 18:06; 23. Christian Toutant, EC, 18:19; 24. Gina Toutant, EC, 18:20; 25.Gary Ellis, EC, 18:25.