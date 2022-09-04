Read full article on original website
Related
The LZ0 Duramax Diesel Fixes Frustrating Chevy Silverado Problems
Thanks to the LZ0 Duramax engine frustrating Chevy Silverado problems have been solved. See how the Chevy Silverado is improved. The post The LZ0 Duramax Diesel Fixes Frustrating Chevy Silverado Problems appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Chevy Silverado Trim
Find out why experts think most consumers are buying the wrong version of the 2022 Chevy Silverado. The post Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Chevy Silverado Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Idaho State Police Aren’t Good With The Electric Dodge Charger
When Dodge executives decided to transition away from gasoline-powered Chargers, they might not have stopped to consider how law enforcement agencies might react. While some in the Bay Area might buy a few to get applause from the public, more will likely have the same reaction as Idaho State Police, which is looking to move from the Dodge brand to something else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
What should you do if you find a semi-truck is tailgating you? Check out the four reasons this might happen to you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
MotorBiscuit
138K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0