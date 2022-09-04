ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here. 
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Idaho State Police Aren’t Good With The Electric Dodge Charger

When Dodge executives decided to transition away from gasoline-powered Chargers, they might not have stopped to consider how law enforcement agencies might react. While some in the Bay Area might buy a few to get applause from the public, more will likely have the same reaction as Idaho State Police, which is looking to move from the Dodge brand to something else.
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
