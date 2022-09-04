Read full article on original website
kcur.org
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
KAKE TV
Kansas State Fair preparation well underway in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair is just days away, and preparation is well underway in Hutchinson for the yearly event. General Manager Bryan Schulz said staff and vendors were allowed onto the fairgrounds last week but set up took off Wednesday. At the Birthing Center, staff with the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the Kid’s Corner.
Pratt Tribune
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
KAKE TV
South-central Kansas farmers making the most of extreme drought conditions
It's no secret we've been experiencing some sort of drought, with words like 'hot' and 'dry' continuously in the forecast, but in South-Central Kansas, it's pretty 'extreme.'. "You don't have anything, if you don't have rain," Orville Miller, a dairy farmer in Reno County said. Crispy sorghum stalks whisper in...
109th Kansas State Fair starts Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and with attendance down 20% last year, some are asking if those numbers will rebound this year. The fair expects anywhere from 325,000 to 350,000 people to visit Hutchinson during the 10 days of the fair. The fairgrounds are already busy with preparations […]
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
flatlandkc.org
Who Loses – and How Much – With Legalized Sports Gambling in Kansas?
With the arrival of legalized sports betting on Sept. 1, Kansans have a new way to gamble away their money. A few people will win, most will lose, but the house will always win. Just how much people will lose – and at what social cost – has those who try to help problem gamblers on edge.
Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
adastraradio.com
Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
KWCH.com
Early fall and some rain - just days away
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Wastewater surveillance continues to inform COVID-19 surges in Kansas
Not everyone gets tested for COVID-19, but everybody goes to the bathroom.
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
adastraradio.com
New COVID-19 Vaccines Expected in Kansas this Month
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine doses to protect people from Omicron variants are expected to come to Kansas later this month. A CDC advisory committee signed off on the shots Thursday but are still pending final approval. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says nearly 75,000 doses of the reformulated shots are expected to come to Kansas.
Psychiatrist: Legalized gambling in Kan. could have unintended costs
GREAT BEND — The first legal sports wager in Kansas is in the books. Last Thursday, the same day the state legalized sports betting, Governor Laura Kelly put $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on a bet made at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
KWCH.com
More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.
