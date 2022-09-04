ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Kansas State Fair preparation well underway in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair is just days away, and preparation is well underway in Hutchinson for the yearly event. General Manager Bryan Schulz said staff and vendors were allowed onto the fairgrounds last week but set up took off Wednesday. At the Birthing Center, staff with the K-State College of Veterinary Medicine worked on the Kid’s Corner.
KSN News

109th Kansas State Fair starts Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair kicks off on Friday, and with attendance down 20% last year, some are asking if those numbers will rebound this year. The fair expects anywhere from 325,000 to 350,000 people to visit Hutchinson during the 10 days of the fair. The fairgrounds are already busy with preparations […]
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KSN News

Planning your weekend? Try the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair begins this Friday, Sept. 9, and the fair’s general manager is hoping for a great turnout. General Manager Bryan Schulz joined KSN News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss what visitors can expect. “We’re very excited,” Schulz said. “From our grandstand to our free stage to our […]
adastraradio.com

Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
KWCH.com

Early fall and some rain - just days away

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
Little Apple Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
adastraradio.com

New COVID-19 Vaccines Expected in Kansas this Month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) – Thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine doses to protect people from Omicron variants are expected to come to Kansas later this month. A CDC advisory committee signed off on the shots Thursday but are still pending final approval. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says nearly 75,000 doses of the reformulated shots are expected to come to Kansas.
KWCH.com

More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.
