WSAV-TV
Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
WJCL
Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce in need of volunteers for seafood festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will be here before we know it. The festival is something people in southeast Georgia look forward to every year. There's something for everyone, from the food to the rides, music, and more. Right now, the Richmond Hill...
wtoc.com
Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
WJCL
Looking to start a business? SCORE Savannah seeking aspiring entrepreneurs for BizPitch
Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs in Chatham County. SCORE Savannah is giving you the chance to get your idea off the ground and start that business you’ve been dreaming of. Applications open Friday, Sept. 9, for the fifth annual BizPitch Savannah competition. The Savannah Chapter of SCORE is the nation’s...
Savannah Tribune
Union Mission, Parker’s Host Ribbon Cutting For Parker’s House
Union Mission and Parker’s hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 31 for the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women, which will be the only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. and across coastal Georgia. Parker’s House will officially open to women in need on Tuesday, September 6 and will provide housing and support services to 100 women annually.
WJCL
Fort McAllister State Park brings people back in time for Labor Day celebration
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Fort McAllister State Park brought people back in time on Saturday as part of its Labor Day celebrations. Interpretive Ranger Autumn Pinaul told WJCL understanding our country's past to appreciate how far we've come is crucial. "We're focusing on a different aspect of Labor Day;...
blufftonsun.com
Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community
The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
wtoc.com
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An update to a story we brought you two weeks ago - at the time, 350 people on Hilton Head Island had just learned their leases would be ending abruptly and they would be out of a home. Since then, that threat has been...
wtoc.com
Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
WJCL
Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
WJCL
'Labor Day weekend has brought a ton of tourists': Savannah area businesses see a business boost
People visiting downtown Savannah from all over for Labor Day Weekend are giving businesses on Broughton Street a boost. With people walking in and out of businesses, some say they saw double the foot traffic. "Labor Day weekend has brought a ton of tourists to Broughton Street and we're so...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
What’s happening, Statesboro? Check out Grice Connect’s event calendar
Did you know that here at Grice Connect we offer an event calendar for Statesboro and surrounding areas? Events range from the arts to live music to recreation to educational classes to festivals and beyond. When you view the calendar, you can sort events by date, type, time, or location.
WJCL
End of an Era: Truitt Christmas tree farm closes
GUYTON, Ga. — After a two-decade run, Truitt Christmas tree farm has decided to close its gate for good. People of Effingham County said that his family operated business was a staple holiday activity to do with friends and family. Tree shoppers were able to come inside of the...
Savannah Tribune
Grand Opening of the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit
A fter three years of fundraising and planning, Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit for September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. Raising over $140,000 for the project not including in-kind donations the organization is bringing Savannah’s rich jazz history to life. Tickets are $30 and the event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and reception.
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area. […]
Pizza Marketplace
Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location
Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
New shelter in Savannah caters to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness
LISTEN: Parker's House aims to help unhoused women find long-term homes and health care, while providing a place to sleep for 90 days. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A first-of-its-kind shelter in Savannah opened its doors Tuesday to women experiencing homelessness. Parker's House, located just west of the city's downtown Historic...
counton2.com
South Carolina hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and more.
