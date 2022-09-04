ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Union Mission, Parker’s Host Ribbon Cutting For Parker’s House

Union Mission and Parker’s hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 31 for the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women, which will be the only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Ga. and across coastal Georgia. Parker’s House will officially open to women in need on Tuesday, September 6 and will provide housing and support services to 100 women annually.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community

The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

End of an Era: Truitt Christmas tree farm closes

GUYTON, Ga. — After a two-decade run, Truitt Christmas tree farm has decided to close its gate for good. People of Effingham County said that his family operated business was a staple holiday activity to do with friends and family. Tree shoppers were able to come inside of the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

Grand Opening of the Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit

A fter three years of fundraising and planning, Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit for September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. Raising over $140,000 for the project not including in-kind donations the organization is bringing Savannah’s rich jazz history to life. Tickets are $30 and the event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and reception.
SAVANNAH, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location

Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

South Carolina hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and more.
BLUFFTON, SC

