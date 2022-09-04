Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud.Suspect in Kanawha County credit card fraud case sought
Hiller was taken to the Southern Regional Jail with a bond set at $25,000 surety/cash bond.
The KCSO first asked for the public’s help locating Hiller on Aug. 29, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0