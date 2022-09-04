Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud.

Hiller was taken to the Southern Regional Jail with a bond set at $25,000 surety/cash bond.

The KCSO first asked for the public’s help locating Hiller on Aug. 29, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.