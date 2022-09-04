Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Which Character Fans Are Ready To Be Rid Of
Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" put up with a lot, but it seems like the show might have gone too far this time as fans are expressing their frustration with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila's reign of terror began in 2021. At first, she claimed she didn't want...
What Is Kim Kardashian's Zodiac Sign?
Since her early days as a reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has expanded her brand to include many other businesses, per Glamour. Most recently, she launched a beauty line and her own brand of shapewear, called Skims. She's also well-known for her love life, as she dated football player Reggie Bush, TV personality Nick Cannon, and even married NBA player Kris Humphries (via Us Weekly). Kardashian later divorced Humphries and married rapper Kanye West, whom she shares four children with. After splitting with West, Kardashian made headlines for her romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson.
The Playmobil Queen Elizabeth Tweet Proves That Letting Brands Use Twitter Was a Mistake
The news of Queen Elizabeth’s death has reverberated worldwide. LIke the death of Princess Diana or Michael Jackson, it’s the kind of news event that seems to bring the entire world to a standstill. As an American with no emotional connection to the House of Windsor, I’ve been somewhat nonplussed by the intense reactions, which have ranged from macabre humor to genuine expressions of grief. It feels like everyone but me is having some type of reaction. During these types of major news events, brands often feel pressure to respond on social media, to mixed results. Public service announcement: Your brand does not need...
19 "Brain-Breaking" Images That'll Leave You Stumped, Baffled, And Straight-Up Flabbergasted
My eyes are struggling right now.
Meghan Markle Gets Vulnerable About Her Appearance As A Child
Amid their exodus from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, signed an impressive deal with Spotify (via The Mercury News). The deal reportedly made the couple richer by $25 million, giving Spotify hours of podcast content in return. However, the two had trouble finding time to create podcasts with their busy schedules, putting the project on hold until mid 2022. Now, they are finally resuming their work with Spotify.
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Peacock Adds Another Surprise Soap To Its Lineup With A Host Of Veteran Daytime Stars
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when the long-running NBC soap opera announced that the show would be moving to Peacock on September 12. The move means that the sudser will no longer air on the network which it's called home for more than 55 years, as noted by Reader's Digest. Instead, new episodes will stream exclusively on the Peacock app. "Days of Our Lives" marks the first soap to move exclusively to streaming, but executive producer Ken Corday —–whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the soap – recently reassured fans that this move isn't the end of the fan-favorite soap.
