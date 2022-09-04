ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

beloitcollegeathletics.com

Buccaneers Fall to UW-Platteville In Three Sets

BELOIT, Wis. - UW-Platteville defeated Beloit's volleyball team in three sets Tuesday night, winning the first set 25-18, before winning the next two 25-10 and 25-7, respectively. Katrina Sanchez led Beloit in both kills (7) and digs (8), while Cora Linos' five assists led the way. The Buccaneers finished the...
BELOIT, WI
beloitcollegeathletics.com

Buccaneers Fall To Concordia (Wis.)

BELOIT, Wis. - Concordia (Wis.) defeated Beloit's men's soccer team 3-1 Sunday afternoon, powered by a pair of first half goals. Concordia got on the board in the 13th minute, when Sam Butterfield found the back of the net. Twelve minutes later, Ivan Cuellar doubled the Falcons lead, but Beloit would cut that lead in half when Brady Wacholz scored his first goal of the season just before halftime.
BELOIT, WI
beloitcollegeathletics.com

Beloit Downs Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - For the second time in as many games, Beloit's women's soccer team won by shutout, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0 Sunday afternoon. Mikaila Davis kicked off the scoring with a goal just two minutes into the contest, before adding a second goal in the 24th minute. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

AP high school football rankings for September 7, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings from the AP are out. Through two weeks of action several Rockford area teams are holding strong. Class 7A:#10 HononegahClass 6A:Harlem drops out of the top ten after Hononegah loss, but receives five votes.Harlem was ranked #8 last week.Class 5A:#5 Sycamore (last week #5)#7 Boylan (last week […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Beloit, WI
Wisconsin State
Beloit, WI
Daily Cardinal

Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
Martin Luther
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Pro Am comes to an end after 43 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The annual Rockford Pro Am golf tournament announced Wednesday a Rockford Country Club that it would be coming to an end after a “truly remarkable” 43-year run. Board President Scott Nicholas said a loss of sponsorships and unseen financial pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision. The Pro […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Construction can begin on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State officials have given the go-ahead for construction to begin on the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. The City of Rockford said the Illinois Gaming Board has issued a limited construction approval, which will allow for the casino to begin laying the foundation and utilities for the resort. “The Illinois Gaming […]
ROCKFORD, IL
royalpurplenews.com

The Duke comes to Whitewater

There is a man out there who claims to be a “playful wordsmith,” a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer’, all in one. This man, known as Duke Otherwise, was invited to Whitewater for a one night only music extravaganza to prove this to a group of Whitewaters most precious members: the children! On Sept. 1, 2022 Duke Otherwise performed in Cravath Lake Park for the annual Concerts in the Park & Family Fun Night.
#Buccaneers#Simpson College#Volleyball#Uw Whitewater#Finlandia#Uw Platteville#Flood Arena
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena’s Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year’s “Picklefest,” and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
LENA, IL
WIFR

Joe Gatto announces comedy show at Coronado in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!. “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Comedian Joe Gatto to bring show to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!. “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
ARLINGTON, WI

