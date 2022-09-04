Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Fall to UW-Platteville In Three Sets
BELOIT, Wis. - UW-Platteville defeated Beloit's volleyball team in three sets Tuesday night, winning the first set 25-18, before winning the next two 25-10 and 25-7, respectively. Katrina Sanchez led Beloit in both kills (7) and digs (8), while Cora Linos' five assists led the way. The Buccaneers finished the...
Buccaneers Fall To Concordia (Wis.)
BELOIT, Wis. - Concordia (Wis.) defeated Beloit's men's soccer team 3-1 Sunday afternoon, powered by a pair of first half goals. Concordia got on the board in the 13th minute, when Sam Butterfield found the back of the net. Twelve minutes later, Ivan Cuellar doubled the Falcons lead, but Beloit would cut that lead in half when Brady Wacholz scored his first goal of the season just before halftime.
Beloit Downs Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - For the second time in as many games, Beloit's women's soccer team won by shutout, defeating Wisconsin Lutheran 4-0 Sunday afternoon. Mikaila Davis kicked off the scoring with a goal just two minutes into the contest, before adding a second goal in the 24th minute. The second...
AP high school football rankings for September 7, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings from the AP are out. Through two weeks of action several Rockford area teams are holding strong. Class 7A:#10 HononegahClass 6A:Harlem drops out of the top ten after Hononegah loss, but receives five votes.Harlem was ranked #8 last week.Class 5A:#5 Sycamore (last week #5)#7 Boylan (last week […]
Sky Carp set attendance records for Beloit minor league baseball
BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–A new stadium and a new team name have paid off for the Beloit Sky Carp with new home attendance records this season. The Sky Carp brought in 102,794 fans to ABC Supply Stadium. That total beats the previous Beloit record of 101,127 fans which was set during the 1986 season when the […]
Senior who still wears L&S t-shirt getting laid constantly
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Bright-eyed freshmen wearing Letters and Science t-shirts are a classic September sight on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. It almost seems as though wearing the free piece of clothing is a sign that someone is leaving independently for the first time, proud of their new college and excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.
Is a New Restaurant Opening at Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center?
When the news broke a few months ago that the Mary's Market location in Edgebrook Shopping Center was closing permanently, many Rockfordians were sad, but it turns out Mary's Market's story isn't quite over yet. Edgebrook Announces New Tenant For Former Mary's Market Space. On Tuesday, Edgebrook announced that a...
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Rockford Pro Am comes to an end after 43 years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The annual Rockford Pro Am golf tournament announced Wednesday a Rockford Country Club that it would be coming to an end after a “truly remarkable” 43-year run. Board President Scott Nicholas said a loss of sponsorships and unseen financial pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision. The Pro […]
Construction can begin on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State officials have given the go-ahead for construction to begin on the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford. The City of Rockford said the Illinois Gaming Board has issued a limited construction approval, which will allow for the casino to begin laying the foundation and utilities for the resort. “The Illinois Gaming […]
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
The Duke comes to Whitewater
There is a man out there who claims to be a “playful wordsmith,” a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer’, all in one. This man, known as Duke Otherwise, was invited to Whitewater for a one night only music extravaganza to prove this to a group of Whitewaters most precious members: the children! On Sept. 1, 2022 Duke Otherwise performed in Cravath Lake Park for the annual Concerts in the Park & Family Fun Night.
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
Lena’s Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary
LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year’s “Picklefest,” and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
Joe Gatto announces comedy show at Coronado in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford!. “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 19. Tickets go on sale at...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
Woman shot in drive-by on Rockford’s Sablewood Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is recovering after getting shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Police were called to Sablewood Drive a little before 9 p.m. and said the 56-year-old victim had been sitting outside her home when a dark-colored van drove by and the occupants shot towards her house. She was hit […]
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
