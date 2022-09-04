Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marshall Thundering Herd Q&A with Underdog Dynasty
Well folks, last weekend both didn’t go as well as we all hoped but also for a lot of us did go better than expected, so it’s with weird and mixed feelings that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fanbase enters Week 2 of the season along with their 0-1, 8th-ranked ND squad.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup
It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Marshall Thundering Herd: Weather Report
There is still plenty of excitement for the Notre Dame football season despite the loss to Ohio State last week. The Irish kickoff this year’s home opener on Saturday versus the Marshall Thundering Herd. Notre Dame fans are ready to return to campus and get back to what makes college football great — the almighty tailgate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football vs Marshall Prediction and Odds for 2022 Week 2 College Football
The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: The many ways to look at Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to Ohio State
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to pod out their feelings after Notre Dame’s 21-10 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to start the 2022 college football season. In this episode:. HELLO!. Proper “GO IRISH” etiquette out in the wild. REVIEWS!. Diving right into the action (after...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
DeFazio: The unsung hero of Columbus
As head coach Marcus Freeman himself said, Saturday night was no moral victory for Notre Dame. No matter how long the Irish kept the Buckeyes at bay, according to the scoreboard, the Irish lost. Plain and simple. Those three points that edged the team ahead until the end of the third do not matter when that final score reads 10-21.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
nd.edu
Notre Dame Police Department shares gameday parking restrictions, tips
Gameday parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 5 a.m. each Saturday of a home football game. Faculty, staff and student gameday parking options are as follows:. Students who live on campus must relocate their vehicles to one of the following areas: Rugby and Wilson student lots, Fischer Graduate Residence Lot (F permit required), Lake Lot and D Bulla Lot, and the Blue Lot (White North) beginning at 8 a.m. (valid student permit required). If you leave campus, you are not guaranteed parking on campus until two hours after the game. Vehicles parked in the Dorr Road Lot after 5 a.m. will be towed.
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
columbusunderground.com
Lucky’s Market Coming Soon to Neil Avenue
After a six year grocery store absence, Victorian Village and Harrison West residents will soon have a new place to shop with the addition of Lucky’s Market at the redeveloped Thurber Village site on Neil Avenue. Representatives with real estate firm CASTO and Lucky’s Market jointly announced the news today.
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
Comments / 4