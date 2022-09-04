ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Marshall: How to watch Week 2 matchup

It’s week two for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they have a home opener scheduled against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The West Virgina school will travel 400 miles to reach Notre Dame Stadium, and after last week’s showdown in Columbus — Irish fans are craving a victory. Fans are also looking for something to hang our hats on as ND tries to make another run for a college football playoff berth.
HUNTINGTON, WV
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Marshall Thundering Herd: Weather Report

There is still plenty of excitement for the Notre Dame football season despite the loss to Ohio State last week. The Irish kickoff this year’s home opener on Saturday versus the Marshall Thundering Herd. Notre Dame fans are ready to return to campus and get back to what makes college football great — the almighty tailgate.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Bend, IN
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football vs Marshall Prediction and Odds for 2022 Week 2 College Football

The Notre Dame football team heads home to South Bend for their home opener against Marshall, and here are the latest odds and our prediction. Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Notre Dame football team returns home to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2. The Irish had a tall task ahead of them in Week 1, playing the No. 2 team in the country, but on Saturday, the sledding should be much smoother.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Overreactions#Irish#Osu
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

DeFazio: The unsung hero of Columbus

As head coach Marcus Freeman himself said, Saturday night was no moral victory for Notre Dame. No matter how long the Irish kept the Buckeyes at bay, according to the scoreboard, the Irish lost. Plain and simple. Those three points that edged the team ahead until the end of the third do not matter when that final score reads 10-21.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle

Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NBC4 Columbus

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows

PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
PIQUA, OH
nd.edu

Notre Dame Police Department shares gameday parking restrictions, tips

Gameday parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 5 a.m. each Saturday of a home football game. Faculty, staff and student gameday parking options are as follows:. Students who live on campus must relocate their vehicles to one of the following areas: Rugby and Wilson student lots, Fischer Graduate Residence Lot (F permit required), Lake Lot and D Bulla Lot, and the Blue Lot (White North) beginning at 8 a.m. (valid student permit required). If you leave campus, you are not guaranteed parking on campus until two hours after the game. Vehicles parked in the Dorr Road Lot after 5 a.m. will be towed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
columbusunderground.com

Lucky’s Market Coming Soon to Neil Avenue

After a six year grocery store absence, Victorian Village and Harrison West residents will soon have a new place to shop with the addition of Lucky’s Market at the redeveloped Thurber Village site on Neil Avenue. Representatives with real estate firm CASTO and Lucky’s Market jointly announced the news today.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy