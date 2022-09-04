Texas Tech (-3) ESPN FPI: Texas Tech has 65.6% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas Tech 38, Houston 21 — September 4, 2021. Houston and Texas Tech squared off in last year’s season opener at NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans. While the Cougars possessed an early 21-7 lead, disaster repeatedly struck in the second half. Houston tossed four picks to the Red Raiders, causing Texas Tech to score 31 unanswered in a 38-21 victory. The trajectory of the teams changed following that matchup, as Houston won its next 11 games and finished the season ranked No. 17, while the Red Raiders fired head coach Matt Wells in October.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO