Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA・
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
BBC
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
ESPN
Why Manchester United supporters hate the Glazers, the club's American owners
A first impression is often a good indicator of what is to come, so the evening of June 30, 2005, would have told the Glazer family -- the American businessmen who have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 -- all they needed to know about the road ahead for their ownership of Manchester United.
MLS・
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
BBC
Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?
So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
BBC
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender
Nottingham Forest have made their 22nd signing of the summer by bringing in right-back Serge Aurier, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast captain can join the City Ground club after the closure of the transfer window as his contract with Villarreal had expired. Aurier spent four years at Tottenham...
BBC
RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory
Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Spotlight: Everton Artist Feature - JDW Sport Designs
With the summer transfer window now finally shut, we here at Royal Blue Mersey can take a moment to draw our collective breaths and focus on the season ahead. Along with Everton adding to their squad depth, we’ve also been working on bringing in a few additions to the RBM team so that we can improve our Toffees coverage. You’ll be seeing more pieces from some new names in the coming days, but we also wanted to highlight a young illustrator whose work we’re really enjoying and would like to show Everton fans everywhere.
BBC
Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales must do it the hard way, says boss Gemma Grainger
Gemma Grainger says Wales must reach the World Cup the hard way as they prepare for Friday's play-off draw. Wales are in the World Cup play-offs for the first time after Tuesday's draw with Slovenia. Manager Grainger believes Wales' potential path to Australia and New Zealand is as difficult as...
FIFA・
