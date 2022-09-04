ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Manchester United supporters hate the Glazers, the club's American owners

A first impression is often a good indicator of what is to come, so the evening of June 30, 2005, would have told the Glazer family -- the American businessmen who have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995 -- all they needed to know about the road ahead for their ownership of Manchester United.
MLS
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
BBC

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk: Ukrainians claim memorable victory

Shakhtar Donetsk, the first Ukrainian side to compete in the Champions League since their country was invaded by Russia, secured a memorable victory against German Cup winners RB Leipzig. Former Celtic winger Marian Shved netted either side of Mohamed Simakan's strike for 2-1. And the visitors claimed a superb 4-1...
UEFA
SB Nation

Spotlight: Everton Artist Feature - JDW Sport Designs

With the summer transfer window now finally shut, we here at Royal Blue Mersey can take a moment to draw our collective breaths and focus on the season ahead. Along with Everton adding to their squad depth, we’ve also been working on bringing in a few additions to the RBM team so that we can improve our Toffees coverage. You’ll be seeing more pieces from some new names in the coming days, but we also wanted to highlight a young illustrator whose work we’re really enjoying and would like to show Everton fans everywhere.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
SOCCER
