The Elite have been suspended from All Elite Wrestling. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended," citing AEW World Trios Champions and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck as the suspended parties. While Nakazawa and Daniels have been a general backstage presence in AEW, Buck was recently promoted as part of AEW's new talent relations team. It is still unclear what part Daniels, Nakazawa and Buck played in the brawl, though they were noted as trying to intervene. As for AEW Champion CM Punk and his rabid friend Ace Steel, Meltzer says Steel was "taken off," without much follow up, though Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later clarified that Steel was "off the road."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO