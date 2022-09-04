ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling new details emerge in fatal shooting of Imani Armstrong

By Kyle Schnitzer, Selim Algar
New York Post
 4 days ago

Chilling new details emerged Sunday in the murder of an exotic dancer in Gramercy Park — including how her accused killer lie in wait outside her work place for five hours before executing her in “cold blood.”

Suspected pimp Clarkson Wilson — who had at least one child with the victim, stripper and part-time iHOP waitress Imani Armstrong — then went to a subway station to change clothes and hopped a train home to Brooklyn, where cops eventually found his discarded duds in the garbage, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment.

Wilson, 44, faces a second-degree murder rap for allegedly killing Armstrong after she finished up her shift at a Manhattan iHOP early Thursday. No motive has yet been given in the case.

Wilson made his first court appearance Sunday, where prosecutors said he blasted Armstrong “in cold blood with one gun shot to the back of her head.”

Wilson can be seen on video first taking a subway train to Manhattan and waiting outside of the IHOP for five hours, prosecutors said.

Seth Gottfried
Imani Armstrong, aka Red Armstrong, was murdered in Gramercy Park.
Facebook/Red Armstrong

Video then allegedly shows him following Armstrong for several blocks after she gets off work.

He put on a sweatshirt and a mask and ran up behind her to deliver the fatal bullet, prosecutors said.

He then left the scene, changed clothes inside a subway station and took the train back to Brooklyn, authorities said.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, male, charged with 2 counts of murder, was perp walked from the NYPD 13th Precinct after being charged at 7:20am on Saturday.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York

Cops later searched his home and found the clothes he wore during the killing inside a garbage bag, prosecutors said.

Detectives also recovered two guns inside a safe at the apartment, officials said.

The repeat felon was remanded without bail after the judge deemed him a flight risk.

Wilson has more than 20 arrests on his rap sheet, including several for domestic violence.

Law-enforcement sources previously told The Post that Wilson is a pimp and was arrested in 2018 for slashing a woman for refusing to be trafficked by him.

The victim in that incident needed 150 stitches, and Wilson was initially charged with attempted murder before the case fell apart.

Wilson, who didn’t speak at Sunday’s hearing, is due back in court Sept. 8.

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

I'm so tired of seeing these beauties by these atrocious looking men that don't appreciate or deserve to be even an after thought, let alone have a child by. He didn't even give consideration to the child being motherless!

IN THIS ARTICLE
