Easton, PA

Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Child rescued from roof in Summit Hill

Summit Hill firefighters were called Tuesday evening to rescue a 2-year-old child from a roof. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at 2 East White Street when police were called for a child on a roof throwing glass objects into the street. When police could not get an answer at...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say

The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Camden

Police have arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash last month in Camden last month that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a motorcycle accident resulting in death, the Camden County Police Department said Wednesday. Robinson hit...
CAMDEN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
