Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Child rescued from roof in Summit Hill
Summit Hill firefighters were called Tuesday evening to rescue a 2-year-old child from a roof. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at 2 East White Street when police were called for a child on a roof throwing glass objects into the street. When police could not get an answer at...
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days
State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days. Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say
The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Camden
Police have arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash last month in Camden last month that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a motorcycle accident resulting in death, the Camden County Police Department said Wednesday. Robinson hit...
CBS News
25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver. Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher's aide fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in front of Dieruff High
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teacher's aide died after being struck by a vehicle in front of Dieruff High School. Angela Yowakim, 25, died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit on N. Irving Street in front of the school around 6:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5