New York City, NY

News 12

Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop

Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
BRONX, NY
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Secret NYC

22 Best Things To Look Forward To About Fall In New York City

Fall is quite arguably NYC’s best season, with the perfect weather, gorgeous leaves changing color, and so many places to curl up in a sweater with a good book. Though it’s still technically a few weeks away, we got a taste of that cool weather last week, and now the stormy day we’ve been having is really driving home those cozy vibes. Here are 22 things New Yorkers are most looking forward to about fall in NYC, as shared by our Instagram followers… And don’t forget about the best NYC neighborhoods for the most extravagant Halloween decor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
Van Gogh
Robert Pattinson
TheBriefly

The "Monitors on Monitors on Monitors" Edition

Rain and humid throughout the day. • Photos: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. (Reece T. Williams, photos by Rashida Zagon for Gothamist) • Four misconceptions about congestion pricing. Do some people think this is a cash grab? Yeesh. (Stephen Nessen for Gothamist) • What the hell is happening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC

Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
