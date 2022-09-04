ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Amiano & Son Design-Build Relocates to New Ship Bottom Showroom

On Long Beach Island, Amiano & Son Construction office and showroom is now established at 2500 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom. The recent move from Barnegat Light provides a more central location and larger display area for the LBI site. Now in its third generation, the award-winning company has a...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE

The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 7

After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced on Aug. 29 that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning Oct. 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
