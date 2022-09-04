ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Megan Hilty Breaks Her Silence Following Death of Her Family in Sea Plane Crash

Broadway star Megan Hilty confirmed her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and baby nephew Remy were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound in Washington Sunday. Hilty's sister was also eight months pregnant with a baby boy they named Luca, who was due in October. Lauren, Mickel, and Remy were among the 10 victims of the crash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson and Her Husband Reveal Huge Life Update

Big things are on the horizon for Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff. A little more than a year after the couple started their family with the birth of daughter Honey James, the Robertson-Huff household is getting ready to set down roots, with the reality TV star recently revealing that she and her husband are working towards home ownership, with their house currently under construction.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died

Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)

It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Returning to Show Despite Facing Federal Charges

Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to the show for Season 5, despite currently facing federal charges over alleged workers' compensation fraud. Deadline reports that Kilcher will be back as tribal attorney Angela Blue Thunder, a recurring role she played in Season 3 of the Paramount Network drama. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will turn up in during Season 5.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Popculture

Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer

Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennette McCurdy Reveals She Slept on a Mat as a Child Due to Her Mother's Extreme Hoarding

Jennette McCurdy shared more shocking details about her difficult upbringing in the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. McCurdy wrote extensively about her childhood and the troubled relationship she had with her mother, Debra McCurdy, in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. At one point, she and her three older brothers slept on mats because of her mother's hoarding habit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Radio Host Duane Snow, Who Was On-Air for Decades, Has Died

Duane Snow, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host of more than 20 years, has died. Following a more than five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, Snow passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, Sept. 3, his family confirmed. He was 77. Snow was first diagnosed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Popculture

Rapper Wakko the Kidd Seriously Injured in Robbery

Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Wakko the Kidd was seriously injured in a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood on Sept. 1. Another man walking with the rapper was also hospitalized for his injuries. The suspects approached the two men wearing masks and held them up at gunpoint, police said. The two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Naked And Afraid#Obituary#Friendship#Cause Of Death#Tmz#Xl#Prescott Police#The Ptsd Foundation
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Recalls Being Shot at 13 Times While Driving With Kids

Cheyenne Floyd is coming forward with the traumatizing details of being shot at 13 times while in the car with her fiancé, Zach Davis, and two children. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up about the recent shooting in the premiere episode of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which occurred when Floyd and Davis were driving with her two children – 5-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton, and 1-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with Davis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Chadwick Boseman's Missing Uncle Found

Tony Boseman, the uncle of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, has been found after nearly three days of searching. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced in an update shared to Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the 77-year-old Boseman was located after he was first reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 4.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Popculture

Eugenio Derbez Undergoes 'Complicated' Surgery After Serious Accident

Famed Acapulco and CODA actor Eugenio Derbez is recovering after he underwent a "complicated" surgery. After informing fans in an Aug. 29 Instagram post that her husband underwent surgery for injuries he sustained in an undisclosed accident, Derbez's wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared a promising health update just a day later, assuring fans that Derbez is on the road to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Christine Tells 'Cowardly' Kody to 'Man the F— Up'

Sister Wives is nearing the start of its seventeenth season, and in a new clip Christine Brown is heard calling her estranged husband Kody Brown "cowardly," and saying that he needs to "man the f— up." In an exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the now-former couple are seen having a face-to-face argument over their relationship. "Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn't working, Kody. You said it wasn't working too," Christine says to Kody at one point during the conversation.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy