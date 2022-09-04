Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Megan Hilty Breaks Her Silence Following Death of Her Family in Sea Plane Crash
Broadway star Megan Hilty confirmed her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and baby nephew Remy were aboard the floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound in Washington Sunday. Hilty's sister was also eight months pregnant with a baby boy they named Luca, who was due in October. Lauren, Mickel, and Remy were among the 10 victims of the crash.
Popculture
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson and Her Husband Reveal Huge Life Update
Big things are on the horizon for Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff. A little more than a year after the couple started their family with the birth of daughter Honey James, the Robertson-Huff household is getting ready to set down roots, with the reality TV star recently revealing that she and her husband are working towards home ownership, with their house currently under construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star's Ex Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Shane Smith, who was engaged to Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton, died in a motorcycle crash in South Australia early Wednesday morning. He was 38. A 45-year-old male passenger was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, reports News.com.au. Smith was killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after crashing...
Popculture
600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died
Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.
Popculture
'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)
It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Returning to Show Despite Facing Federal Charges
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher will be returning to the show for Season 5, despite currently facing federal charges over alleged workers' compensation fraud. Deadline reports that Kilcher will be back as tribal attorney Angela Blue Thunder, a recurring role she played in Season 3 of the Paramount Network drama. At this time, it is unknown how many episodes she will turn up in during Season 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer
Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
Popculture
Jennette McCurdy Reveals She Slept on a Mat as a Child Due to Her Mother's Extreme Hoarding
Jennette McCurdy shared more shocking details about her difficult upbringing in the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. McCurdy wrote extensively about her childhood and the troubled relationship she had with her mother, Debra McCurdy, in her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died. At one point, she and her three older brothers slept on mats because of her mother's hoarding habit.
Popculture
Radio Host Duane Snow, Who Was On-Air for Decades, Has Died
Duane Snow, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host of more than 20 years, has died. Following a more than five-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, Snow passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, Sept. 3, his family confirmed. He was 77. Snow was first diagnosed...
Popculture
Rapper Wakko the Kidd Seriously Injured in Robbery
Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Wakko the Kidd was seriously injured in a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood on Sept. 1. Another man walking with the rapper was also hospitalized for his injuries. The suspects approached the two men wearing masks and held them up at gunpoint, police said. The two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Recalls Being Shot at 13 Times While Driving With Kids
Cheyenne Floyd is coming forward with the traumatizing details of being shot at 13 times while in the car with her fiancé, Zach Davis, and two children. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up about the recent shooting in the premiere episode of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which occurred when Floyd and Davis were driving with her two children – 5-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton, and 1-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with Davis.
Popculture
Chadwick Boseman's Missing Uncle Found
Tony Boseman, the uncle of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, has been found after nearly three days of searching. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced in an update shared to Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the 77-year-old Boseman was located after he was first reported missing on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Popculture
Eugenio Derbez Undergoes 'Complicated' Surgery After Serious Accident
Famed Acapulco and CODA actor Eugenio Derbez is recovering after he underwent a "complicated" surgery. After informing fans in an Aug. 29 Instagram post that her husband underwent surgery for injuries he sustained in an undisclosed accident, Derbez's wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared a promising health update just a day later, assuring fans that Derbez is on the road to recovery.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Joseph's Ex-Husband Dead at 74
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is mourning the loss of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. PEOPLE reported that Jan died on Aug. 26 at the age of 74. He reportedly died after experiencing a sudden heart attack. Jan's family held funeral services shortly after his Aug. 26 passing....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Christine Tells 'Cowardly' Kody to 'Man the F— Up'
Sister Wives is nearing the start of its seventeenth season, and in a new clip Christine Brown is heard calling her estranged husband Kody Brown "cowardly," and saying that he needs to "man the f— up." In an exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the now-former couple are seen having a face-to-face argument over their relationship. "Why are you insisting on holding onto me? This isn't working, Kody. You said it wasn't working too," Christine says to Kody at one point during the conversation.
Comments / 0