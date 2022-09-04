Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Wrote a Song Called ‘Somebody Winds up Pregnant’

Two of country music’s biggest stars are Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. The two country artists have collaborated for performances and Stapleton wrote the song “Nobody’s Fool” on Lambert’s 2011 album Four the Record . In recent months, Lambert and Stapleton registered a new song as songwriters together called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant.”

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton wrote a song together

BMI is a music licensor company that works with songwriters, composers, and performers with music royalties and copyright. The platform Songview through BMI is a database that provides information about song titles, songwriters, performers, and music publishers.

On the platform, a song called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” is registered. Very little data about the song is provided, however, Lambert and Stapleton are listed as the song’s songwriters.

Pink Dog Publishing and Sony/ATV Tree Publishing, both of which house some of Lambert’s music catalog, are listed as the song’s music publishers.

Miranda Lambert released an album in 2022

Lambert released her 2022 album Palomino on April 29. The song “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” was not included on the Palomino tracklist. The tracklist for Palomino can be viewed below.

Palomino tracklist :

“Actin’ Up” “Scenes” “In His Arms” “Geraldene” “Tourist” “Music City Queen” (featuring The B-52’s)” “Strange” “Wandering Spirit” “I’ll Be Lovin’ You” “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” “Country Money” “If I Was a Cowboy” “Waxahachie” “Pursuit of Happiness” “Carousel”

Lambert has a busy few months ahead of her. Later in September, Lambert will kick off a Las Vegas residency called Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency . The residency will be held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

On her YouTube channel, Lambert gave a preview of what fans can expect from the residency, saying:

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music. You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

Chris Stapleton won multiple Grammy Awards in 2022

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Stapleton won awards in all three categories he was nominated in. The singer-songwriter took home awards for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet attended the 2022 Grammy Awards in the virtual media center, and Stapleton stopped by at one point to discuss his wins with members of the press.

“Anytime that you are even nominated for an award, or someone thinks enough of you to invite you to these kinds of shows, particularly the Grammys, it’s a very surreal moment. And we had a very surreal moment all day today,” Stapleton said in the press room.

Stapleton also performed his song “Cold” at the award show, and he commented on how great it was to perform in front of a live audience and his industry peers.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. That’s a lot of what we do this for. To be together in a room where everybody can kind of be together,” Stapleton told reporters.

There is no word on Stapleton and Lambert’s writing collaboration with “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” so country fans will have to stay tuned on if the song is ever released.

