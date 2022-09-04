ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Wrote a Song Called ‘Somebody Winds up Pregnant’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Two of country music’s biggest stars are Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. The two country artists have collaborated for performances and Stapleton wrote the song “Nobody’s Fool” on Lambert’s 2011 album Four the Record . In recent months, Lambert and Stapleton registered a new song as songwriters together called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJNVB_0hi5sm4e00
(L-R) Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton | Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton wrote a song together

BMI is a music licensor company that works with songwriters, composers, and performers with music royalties and copyright. The platform Songview through BMI is a database that provides information about song titles, songwriters, performers, and music publishers.

On the platform, a song called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” is registered. Very little data about the song is provided, however, Lambert and Stapleton are listed as the song’s songwriters.

Pink Dog Publishing and Sony/ATV Tree Publishing, both of which house some of Lambert’s music catalog, are listed as the song’s music publishers.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Says She Can Write Good Sad Songs Without ‘Liv[ing] in Darkness’ Like Other Artists

Miranda Lambert released an album in 2022

Lambert released her 2022 album Palomino on April 29. The song “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” was not included on the Palomino tracklist. The tracklist for Palomino can be viewed below.

Palomino tracklist :

  1. “Actin’ Up”
  2. “Scenes”
  3. “In His Arms”
  4. “Geraldene”
  5. “Tourist”
  6. “Music City Queen” (featuring The B-52’s)”
  7. “Strange”
  8. “Wandering Spirit”
  9. “I’ll Be Lovin’ You”
  10. “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play”
  11. “Country Money”
  12. “If I Was a Cowboy”
  13. “Waxahachie”
  14. “Pursuit of Happiness”
  15. “Carousel”

Lambert has a busy few months ahead of her. Later in September, Lambert will kick off a Las Vegas residency called Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency . The residency will be held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Had Her Band and Brad Paisley’s Team Incessantly Call Radio Stations to Get 1 of Her Songs to Chart

On her YouTube channel, Lambert gave a preview of what fans can expect from the residency, saying:

“The idea that we could take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me and scary, because I usually just keep it pretty much about the music. You know, I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time. This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

Chris Stapleton won multiple Grammy Awards in 2022

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Stapleton won awards in all three categories he was nominated in. The singer-songwriter took home awards for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet attended the 2022 Grammy Awards in the virtual media center, and Stapleton stopped by at one point to discuss his wins with members of the press.

“Anytime that you are even nominated for an award, or someone thinks enough of you to invite you to these kinds of shows, particularly the Grammys, it’s a very surreal moment. And we had a very surreal moment all day today,” Stapleton said in the press room.

Stapleton also performed his song “Cold” at the award show, and he commented on how great it was to perform in front of a live audience and his industry peers.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. That’s a lot of what we do this for. To be together in a room where everybody can kind of be together,” Stapleton told reporters.

There is no word on Stapleton and Lambert’s writing collaboration with “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” so country fans will have to stay tuned on if the song is ever released.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Chris Stapleton
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Country Music Awards#Music Royalties#Music Industry#Bmi#Sony Atv Tree Publishing#K The Trucker#Waxahachie
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

175K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy