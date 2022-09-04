‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Reveals She Rejected Tarek El Moussa the First Time He Asked Her Out

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been together since 2019, but the Selling Sunset star revealed she rejected the house flipper before she ever met him. Here’s why Young turned down the Flip or Flop star, and how he ultimately won her over.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa met Heather Rae Young on his ‘Bad Decisions’ yacht

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa bought a boat in 2017, amid his divorce from Christina Hall . He originally named the 50-foot Sea Ray Sundancer 510 after his popular HGTV show. But El Moussa told E! News that he decided to change the yacht’s name to “Bad Decisions.” “Apparently I’ve made a couple,” he joked. “Christina laughed about it.”

The yacht was instrumental in El Moussa finding his new wife, Heather Rae Young. El Moussa opened up about the first time he met the Selling Sunset star in a May 2021 episode of the Endless Hustle podcast .

“Fourth of July, 2019. I’m Mr. Cool Guy. I got my yacht in Newport,” the HGTV star said. “And I was just a lucky guy that day because there was a girl on my boat that she knew. So she jumps on my boat; I had no idea who she was. I had no idea about her show. I’m mid-conversation with someone, and I look over, and I see her … and I walked right to her.”

He continued, “So I end up asking her out, and we talk for five, ten minutes, and she goes back to her boat … And I look on the boat next to me, and there’s another guy hitting on her. And he’s making her laugh and all this. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going for this.’”

His next move may have sealed his future with Young.

“So I’m scrambling,” El Moussa described. “I eventually find my boat horn, and I started laying on the boat horn in front of this bar. Everybody jumps, including her and this guy, and they look at me, and I said, ‘Get off my girl.’ And he actually did.”

El Moussa said a week or two after their chance meeting on his boat, he and Young went on their first date.

Heather Rae Young revealed she rejected Tarek El Moussa before they met in person

When Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young first met on his boat, the Flip or Flop star was surprised to learn that Young already knew him. She recognized him not only from his HGTV show but also because he had previously slid into her DMs.

In August 2019, Young told Radar Online why she turned El Moussa down a couple of years before they met on his yacht.

“He had asked me out, and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” Young said. “I was in a past relationship.”

She added that she also recognized El Moussa from Flip or Flop . “I had seen Tarek’s show here and there, but I hadn’t watched it a ton. But I definitely, of course, knew who he was.”

Young revealed that timing was crucial in finding her husband. “You know, I was in a three-year relationship before Tarek, and we’d been broken up for about six months,” she explained. “And I think timing is everything, and I think Tarek was in the right time and place to meet someone as well, and we were both open to it.”

The reality TV stars are expecting their first baby together, and they have a brand new show

Heather Rae Young rejected Tarek El Moussa when he first asked her out, but now the couple has been married for years. In July, Young and El Moussa announced they are expecting their first child together. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

And in June, the couple revealed they have a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas . Young is also scheduled to appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset . Their baby boy is expected to arrive in early 2023, and the new show will launch the same year.

