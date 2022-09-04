ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Reveals She Rejected Tarek El Moussa the First Time He Asked Her Out

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have been together since 2019, but the Selling Sunset star revealed she rejected the house flipper before she ever met him. Here’s why Young turned down the Flip or Flop star, and how he ultimately won her over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7xuh_0hi5slBv00
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa met Heather Rae Young on his ‘Bad Decisions’ yacht

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa bought a boat in 2017, amid his divorce from Christina Hall . He originally named the 50-foot Sea Ray Sundancer 510 after his popular HGTV show. But El Moussa told E! News that he decided to change the yacht’s name to “Bad Decisions.” “Apparently I’ve made a couple,” he joked. “Christina laughed about it.”

The yacht was instrumental in El Moussa finding his new wife, Heather Rae Young. El Moussa opened up about the first time he met the Selling Sunset star in a May 2021 episode of the Endless Hustle podcast .

“Fourth of July, 2019. I’m Mr. Cool Guy. I got my yacht in Newport,” the HGTV star said. “And I was just a lucky guy that day because there was a girl on my boat that she knew. So she jumps on my boat; I had no idea who she was. I had no idea about her show. I’m mid-conversation with someone, and I look over, and I see her … and I walked right to her.”

He continued, “So I end up asking her out, and we talk for five, ten minutes, and she goes back to her boat … And I look on the boat next to me, and there’s another guy hitting on her. And he’s making her laugh and all this. And I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going for this.’”

His next move may have sealed his future with Young.

“So I’m scrambling,” El Moussa described. “I eventually find my boat horn, and I started laying on the boat horn in front of this bar. Everybody jumps, including her and this guy, and they look at me, and I said, ‘Get off my girl.’ And he actually did.”

El Moussa said a week or two after their chance meeting on his boat, he and Young went on their first date.

Heather Rae Young revealed she rejected Tarek El Moussa before they met in person

When Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young first met on his boat, the Flip or Flop star was surprised to learn that Young already knew him. She recognized him not only from his HGTV show but also because he had previously slid into her DMs.

In August 2019, Young told Radar Online why she turned El Moussa down a couple of years before they met on his yacht.

“He had asked me out, and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” Young said. “I was in a past relationship.”

She added that she also recognized El Moussa from Flip or Flop . “I had seen Tarek’s show here and there, but I hadn’t watched it a ton. But I definitely, of course, knew who he was.”

Young revealed that timing was crucial in finding her husband. “You know, I was in a three-year relationship before Tarek, and we’d been broken up for about six months,” she explained. “And I think timing is everything, and I think Tarek was in the right time and place to meet someone as well, and we were both open to it.”

The reality TV stars are expecting their first baby together, and they have a brand new show

Heather Rae Young rejected Tarek El Moussa when he first asked her out, but now the couple has been married for years. In July, Young and El Moussa announced they are expecting their first child together. Young is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

And in June, the couple revealed they have a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas . Young is also scheduled to appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset . Their baby boy is expected to arrive in early 2023, and the new show will launch the same year.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Admits He Introduced Heather Rae Young to His 2 Kids Without Telling Christina Hall

Comments / 4

Related
Us Weekly

Heather Rae Young Slams Troll Who Says Husband Tarek El Moussa Is Her ‘Entire Personality’: ‘It’s Called True Love’

No shame when it comes to love. Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) clapped back after a troll claimed her marriage to Tarek El Moussa has become her sole focus. The Selling Sunset star, 34, chimed in with a candid response after a critic tweeted, “Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality,” on Sunday, August 21. “No girl, It’s called true love,” Heather replied on Thursday, August 25. “That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Heather Rae#Selling Sunset#Hgtv Star
Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’

Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby

The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack’s Son Hudson’s Album: Family Photos

Happy with Hudson! Exes Ant Anstead and Christina Hall welcomed a sweet son before splitting in September 2020. The former couple wed in December 2018 in California, sharing their pregnancy news three months later. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the California native captioned her March 2019 Instagram reveal. […]
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

175K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy