Maddie Ziegler Took Her Friends’ Feedback for Her Latest Collab

By Abeni Tinubu
 4 days ago

Maddie Ziegler seems to be constantly booked and busy. Though she’s received lots of attention for her dancing, she’s also focused on acting these days. Most recently, she wrapped production on the upcoming film Bloody Hell , in which she is the lead. Furthermore, she co-hosts a podcast and has a handful of brand partnerships. Ziegler has a collaboration with Fabletics and recently launched a makeup collection with Morphe 2.

Maddie Ziegler | David Livingston/Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler recently announced her Changement makeup collaboration with Morphe 2

Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler officially dropped on September 1. The nine-piece collection called Changement is Ziegler’s second collaboration with the beauty brand. Featuring an eyeshadow palette, brow pens, and a gel liner and blush set, the collection is a nod to how the Dance Moms alum has evolved over the years. The name is also a French ballet term, which is a nod to Ziegler’s dance background.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum took suggestions from her friends

Fans of Ziegler will recall that her first Morphe 2 collaboration was a big success. In particular, her Imagination eye palette was a big winner. The palette featured 20 unique shades, ranging from bold colors to fun shimmers. For Changement, The Fallout actor knew she wanted to do another eye shadow palette. However, after getting valuable feedback from her friends, she went in a different direction.

“I really feel that eyes are where you can be the most creative with makeup,” Ziegler shared with Teen Vogue . “And so I definitely needed to do another eyeshadow palette this time. I wanted to make a smaller eyeshadow palette because that was a major request from my friends. They would say, ‘We love your palette so much, but I wish it was a little smaller to travel with.’ So I made sure to do that as well.”

Ziegler wanted her Changement eyeshadow palette to be different from her Imagination eyeshadow palette

But Ziegler didn’t just rely on her friends’ feedback when she was dreaming up her new Changement palette. She also wanted the new colors to be unique from the ones she created for her Imagination palette. “I definitely wanted to take it in a different route because in the first collection, I had a lot of pastels and bright and light colors,” she explained. “In this collection, I wanted to do deeper tones, something opposite of what I did in the first one.”

It was also important for Ziegler to reflect on how much she, herself, has changed since her last Morphe 2 collection. “I really wanted to show the evolution from when I was 16 or 17,” Ziegler explained. “And now, I will be 20 next month. So it’s so cool that I get to grow with the brand. I think we’re always evolving and it’s crazy because I love my first collection, but now I look back and I’m like ‘I’m so different now than I was then.’ And so I really wanted to show that in this collection and show more variety and show deeper tones and kind of step away from the younger side of myself.”

