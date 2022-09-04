ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Language Expert Explains What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Favorite Foods Reveal About Their Personalities

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

They say you are what you eat. But does what you eat reveal a lot about your personality? According to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton, the answer is yes.

Stanton discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s favorite meals and shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet his take on what those foods say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex .

Prince Harry watches as Meghan Markle tries food during a cooking demonstration in Morocco | Tim P. Whitby – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan’s favorite food and what it says about her personality

Meghan has long been a fan of healthy eating but for her, it’s all about balance and she’s flexible when it comes to one of her favorite foods: fries.

“I’m always hoping I’m having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It’s its own food group for me,” the former Suits star previously said per Hello! magazine.

“Meghan was quoted in an interview saying her favorite was a good old-fashioned skinny French fry — a staple food of America and you could eat these French fries from any outlet in America,” Stanton explained. “Here you know exactly what you’re going to be getting and there is a sense of familiarity in choosing this sort of food. So perhaps Meghan chose this food because she wanted to be able to connect with people across America and indeed the world.

“This shows she’s not removed from society or normality and can indulge in the most basic and one of the most popular foods of the average person.”

Harry’s favorite food and what it says about his personality

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try some food during their visit to a museum in South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke of Sussex lives in California and can’t get his hands on it now but for the majority of his life Prince Harry’s go-to food came from Nando’s. The casual food chain specializes in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken and has locations all over the world, just not in Harry’s neck of the woods. There are more than 40 Nando restaurants in the U.S. but only in the Washington D.C. and Chicago Metropolitan areas.

“Prince Harry is said to be partial to a Nando’s and was reportedly introduced to it by one of his (former) royal protection officers,” Stanton said. “Nando’s is a kind of food that is fairly basic and what you see is what you get, however, it isn’t necessarily a plain choice as just like the different choices of spice, sometimes Prince Harry might be in a lemon and herb type of mindset whilst other times might opt for the very hot.”

The body language and behavioral expert added: “This would be probably true of his personality prior to settling down with Meghan as when he was in the army he was quite known for going out on the town, being quite spontaneous and a bit of a lad.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Explains What Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Favorite Foods Reveal About Their Personalities

#British Royal Family#Staple Food#Body Language#Food Group#Favorite Foods
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

