CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men's soccer team (0-4, 0-1 ASUN) suffered a non-conference loss in their home opener to Gardner-Webb (2-2) on Wednesday night at Dickson Field. Despite the loss, Queens made history in front of a men's soccer record crowd of 517 as Darren Abbey scored the Royals first goal at the Division I level.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men's soccer team is set to host their first Division I match in program history on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Queens Sports Complex. The Royals will welcome in-state rival Gardner-Webb for a 7:00 p.m. non-conference clash at Dickson Field. The...
