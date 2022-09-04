CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men's soccer team (0-4, 0-1 ASUN) suffered a non-conference loss in their home opener to Gardner-Webb (2-2) on Wednesday night at Dickson Field. Despite the loss, Queens made history in front of a men's soccer record crowd of 517 as Darren Abbey scored the Royals first goal at the Division I level.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO