BPD investigating fatal stabbing
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Coit Street early Sunday.
According to police, a male and a female stabbed each other during an argument on the 200 block of Coit Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the male and female, known to each other, were taken to ECMC where the 25-year-old female later died.
The 34-year-old male is being treated for his injuries while being held in police custody.
This investigation is ongoing. Currently, no charges have been filed.
