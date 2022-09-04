Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers

Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.

Military members and dependents will need to show a valid ID to receive the discount.

"Kroger is a proud supporter of the men and women that serve in our military," said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Nashville Division. "We are honored to offer this discount to show our continued gratitude and appreciation."

Store locations offering the discount are in Clarksville, TN and Hopkinsville, KY.

