Former President Obama wins Emmy for documentary

 4 days ago
Former President Barack Obama just added another accolade to his resume.

Emmy winner.

At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday - Obama won for outstanding narrator.

He lent his voice to the Netflix documentary "Our Great National Parks".

His production company - higher ground - actually created the five-part series that focuses on U.S. national parks and wildlife around the world.

Obama joins some elite company - he is the second former president to win an Emmy.

And he's now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner - he just needs to add academy and tony awards to his accomplishments.

He's won two Grammys for audio versions of his memoirs.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD

