ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Brian Ferentz talks Iowa football’s offense, how the Hawkeyes can improve

Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz didn’t evade responsibility for the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard performance against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 3. While Iowa managed to win the game, it did not produce a touchdown. In fact, its only offensive score came via a 46-yard field goal from sophomore placekicker Aaron Blom.
IOWA CITY, IA
bloomberglaw.com

University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims

Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
IOWA CITY, IA
College Football News

Iowa State vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Iowa State (1-0), Iowa (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Football
City
Iowa City, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
kmaland.com

CFB Rankings (9/6): Iowa gets vote in coaches poll

(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#Sports#University Administration
KCCI.com

Former patient of UI eating disorder inpatient program concerned about closure

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Changes are coming to the eating disorder program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The university says that the Eating Disorders Program will continue to provide services, including an intensive, partial hospitalization program and outpatient care. However, they will no longer be admitting new patients to the inpatient residential care part of the program.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes

Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Michael Richards
superhits1027.com

Crowd gathers near Lisbon for Mathis, Bohannan ‘county line’ event

LISBON — The Democratic candidates in Iowa’s first and second congressional districts say the line to maintaining the Democratic majority in the U.S. House runs through Iowa. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, the Democrat running in Iowa’s second congressional district, and fellow Democrat Christina Bohannan, the first district candidate,...
LISBON, IA
98.1 KHAK

See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]

The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WELLMAN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Construction underway on new Cedar Valley Humane Society facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re taking an early look inside the new facility that’s underway at the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Construction began around Memorial Day and is moving quickly, crews are about a week ahead of schedule right now. The Cedar Valley Humane Society serves 47...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy