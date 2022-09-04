Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore
The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ
Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
wjbr.com
Your Dog Can Swim At A New Jersey Water Park
Everyone loves cute dog pictures. This weekend get all the pics you want because your dog can swim at a New Jersey Water Park. This Saturday September 10, 2022 is the PigDog Puppapalooza at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey. That means your dog can enjoy the Raging Waters...
thesunpapers.com
Senior trips in September and December
There are two fun and festive motor-coach trips offered in September and December hosted by the Moorestown Senior group, the Evergreen Women’s Club in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department. The first is a trip to the landmark hotel, The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, NJ for high tea on Sept. 13. Bus departs at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 4:15 p.m. Take a break and enjoy the beauty and luxury of this grand hotel. You’d be in good company – cartoonist Al Capp, and actors Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly stayed there.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ocnjdaily.com
Featured Vacation Rental: September 8, 2022
RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located beachside of Central Avenue in the Prestigious Gold Coast Area. Just one short block (ONLY 2 HOUSES from the beach) to 26th Street ‘GUARDED’ Beach and 2 blocks from the famous Ocean City Boardwalk…the perfect beach get away! 6 beach tags included!! Accommodations: 2nd Floor Condo, 3 Bedrooms + New Convertible Queen sofa bed, 2 Full Baths (Sleeps 8) plus a portable crib and 1 single inflatable bed. Newly re-decorated, all new living room/dining room furniture, spacious open family room with vaulted ceilings and new window treatments. All new Andersen sliding glass doors, new decks/porches and new porch furniture out back! Make great memories in treasured Ocean City just 1 block from the beach.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces Child Advocacy Center
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor is presently delivering on what I have named:. 2. Go after the drug dealers. 3. Round-up the pedophiles. This is the most focused and pithy approach that you will ever hear from the top law enforcement official of any County or state. It is...
For many people, there's no better place to celebrate Labor Day than the Shore
It is Labor Day, and for many people in the Philadelphia area, that means being at the Shore to close out their summer. The weather is expected to co-operate with beachgoers Monday, with temperatures in the 80s, and rain holding off until Tuesday.
That Was Close! Iconic Wildwood Crest NJ Motel Spared Demolition
A unique, doo-wop-style motel in Wildwood Crest that was scheduled to be knocked down has been saved!. The Oceanview Motel, located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, has been an icon in Wildwood Crest for generations. We're talking since the 1960s!. Having closed in late 2021, all signs were pointing to its...
ocnjdaily.com
Car Shows, Pops Concert Highlight Weekend
Street rods and other classic cars will be on display on the Ocean City Boardwalk during the annual Street Rod Show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Street rods are classic cars (1992 or older) modified with modern parts. On Sunday, Sept. 11, it will be all Corvettes taking the spotlight. On...
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
njbmagazine.com
Career Opportunities in Energy for Atlantic City Residents
Plans are in place to give residents of Atlantic City new opportunities for careers in the energy field through a new workforce development initiative announced today by the City of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Electric. The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program would focus on under resourced community members, enabling participants to gain utility training and work ready skills to prepare them for promising careers in the energy field.
atlanticcityweekly.com
5 things to know about The Pool at Harrah's
Harrah’s Resort is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in all of Atlantic City. This happening spot opened in 1980 and now, 42 years later, it is still bringing in customers daily. One of the main attractions is The Pool, a sprawling Vegas-style pool which doubles as a nightlife venue.
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
atlanticcityweekly.com
The Genesis Show brings The Duke Tour to Levoy Theatre
As a band, Genesis has reinvented itself in so many distinct ways over the years that clear lines can be drawn between each of them, and each seems to have its own separate sect of fandom. There are those who love the group’s super commercial Phil Collins-fronted late-’80s and early- ’90s era, best known for hits like “Invisible Touch,” “Land of Confusion” and “Jesus He Knows Me,” while purists tend to prefer the original lineup, which featured Peter Gabriel as vocalist and was far more experimental and avant garde in nature. Somewhere in between are the initial years after Gabriel’s departure, which had Collins on lead vocals, but with a far less pop-driven sound.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Locals Respond to: ‘Tell Me You’re From EHT Without Telling Me.’
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of mattress and phone stores. Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of me for the last 25 years. I reached out to the fine people of Egg Harbor Township through a local Facebook group and asked them to "Tell me you're from EHT without telling me you're from EHT."
atlanticcityweekly.com
Mummers close the summer with the annual New Year's in North Wildwood
It may be September, but it’s New Year’s in North Wildwood once again. North Wildwood will host a New Year’s Parade featuring The Philadelphia Mummers at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. This event dates back to the ‘90s and has been a continued tradition throughout the years, serving as a fun way to say goodbye to the summer at the shore. The annual parade celebrates the end of the season, and the beginning of a new one.
