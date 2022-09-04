Read full article on original website
Diane Williams
4d ago
Mr. Shane Hernandez, the Republican nominee for Michigan's lieutenant governor, is part of the modern GOP/Cult45 aka STRAIGHT UP LIARS! This makes it very hard to believe that he didn't know that he was posing in front of a Three Percenters flag! STOP LYING SHANE HERNANDEZ! Can I get an AMEN? AMEN!
Reply(3)
7
Dennis Kozian
4d ago
This has been the theme of Trumpers lately. Take an extreme position or support extremist groups then backpedal when called out. Many Trump candidates have scrubbed their website regarding their abortion stance. they are lame.
Reply
4
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter. The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from. After posting the photo,...
