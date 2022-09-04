ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Beautiful weather continues. A stretch of great September weather continues on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Forecasters are calling for plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, warmer inland. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer with...
