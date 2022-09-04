ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qpws_0hi5pKRn00

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday.

Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Two others, Airic Keith Murray, 25, and Quentin Deron Carlton, 24, were also taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

SHERIFF: Man confesses to store robbery after arrest in Greenville

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in last week’s robbery where a store clerk was injured. Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville police for some robberies there. The sheriff said the Fountain man confessed to the armed robbery after being interviewed by authorities.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman arrested on assault charge in July shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman has been arrested on an assault charge related to an apparent July shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says Shamella Oliver, 30, was arrested on Sept. 1st at 4 p.m. at the 1700 block of Edgerton Street and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

New Bern police investigating after one shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, officials said Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 900 block of Main Street in New Bern at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of gunshots. The caller said at least one person had been shot. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man arrested 5 hours after barricading himself inside home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested five hours after barricading himself inside his home after seeing law enforcement. The Rocky Mount Police Department says Mark Johnson, 36, has been charged with three counts of first-degree force sex offense, three counts of common law robbery, three counts of felonious restraint, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

One taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 near Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was in the center of...
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WRAL News

Four people shot in Wayne County during Labor Day weekend

Goldsboro, N.C. — Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to Sunday, including three men who were shot outside of a sports bar. Goldsboro police told WRAL News that officers responded just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 Ash St.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy