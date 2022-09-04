ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The high cost of smoking in your car

By Philip Reed, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B41uR_0hi5p0sW00

( NerdWallet ) – Smoking in your car is harmful to you and your passengers, but it also hurts the resale value of your car.

Smoking can reduce the car’s trade-in value by at least $500, according to Richard Arca, director of vehicle valuations and analytics for auto website Edmunds. Other sources put the cost even higher.

A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, or NCBI, estimates that smoking in a car reduces its resale value by 7.7%. So, for example, a car with a trade-in value of $20,000 would instead sell for $18,460, or $1,540 less.

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

Most online used-car buying sites — which let you sell your car online sight unseen based on a questionnaire — ask at least about “persistent odors,” if not specifically about smoking.

In evaluating the same car two different ways (smoked in and never smoked in), online used-car retailer Vroom’s appraisal tool reduced the company’s purchase offer by $1,000. Carvana’s reduction was less for the same car, cutting its offering price by only $289.

Why smoke depreciates your car’s value

When cars are evaluated for trade-in, a number of factors affect their value, such as mechanical condition and the number of miles driven. The condition of the interior is another big factor: The smell of smoke makes a vehicle harder to sell and is expensive to recondition.

Smoke “will permeate the entire vehicle interior,” says Michael Stoops, senior global product and training specialist for Meguiar’s car care products. The odor stubbornly lingers — even in “areas you can neither see nor reach, such as inside the air conditioning system.”

Besides reducing a car’s value, it can be a deal breaker if you’re trying to sell your smoked-in car and a potential buyer sniffs the telltale smoke odor, Arca says. There also might be signs of visible damage that potential buyers could notice. For example, smokers sometimes drop ash on car seats, which leaves burn marks on the upholstery that would be expensive to repair.

A lot more than a persistent bad smell

Lighting a cigarette in a car is unhealthy for even nonsmoking passengers, and the threat remains long after the cigarette is extinguished. “Third-hand smoke” refers to the gases and particulates absorbed by the car’s interior and then re-emitted over time.

This second- and third-hand smoke can be hazardous for the car’s new owner, but it’s especially hazardous for young people.

“Several studies show that kids, cars and cigarettes are a particularly dangerous combination,” according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation.

In fact, smoking in a car with a young person is illegal in nine states and Puerto Rico: It’s outlawed for anyone driving with a passenger under a certain age.

The warning from the NCBI is even more dire: “Secondhand smoke (SHS) causes premature death and disease in children and adults, and the scientific evidence indicates that there is no risk-free level of exposure to SHS.”

Can you get rid of the smoking smell in your car?

If you buy a used car and later detect a smoke smell, or you are selling a car that you’ve smoked in and don’t want to take a hit on the resale value, all is not lost.

It is possible to eliminate smoking smells almost entirely “in all but the worst cases, but it takes a concerted effort,” says Mark Holthoff, Carvana’s senior editor of content. But he says that off-the-shelf solutions and home remedies, such as leaving coffee grounds in the car, often just mask the smell temporarily.

Stoops says ridding a car of a smoke smell requires a thorough cleaning of all surfaces inside the vehicle, especially soft surfaces that “tend to hold smoke odor more tenaciously than hard surfaces.”

Products to treat or eliminate smoke smell abound. For example, Meguiar’s Air Re-Fresher canister dispenses while the engine is running and the air conditioning is on high and recirculating mode. It and similar products sell for about $10 for a single canister.

Is ozone the magic smoke-eraser?

Cleaning services have had success using ozone generators to extract the cigarette smell. Mike Lightman, owner of Odor Removal Experts of OC, says the treatment costs $169 for a midsized sedan. The car is left running during the process so the ventilation system can circulate.

“I never say it removes the smell completely because people remember smells and then expect them,” says Lightman. “But it will remove the smell to the point that you’ll be satisfied.”

Once the treatment is complete, Stoops recommends airing out the car to remove all traces of ozone because it can cause eye, nose, throat and lung irritation.

Ozone generators are available for home use, running from $70 to more than $3,000.

DIY smoke removal

A thorough professional auto detail may be able to remove most smoke smells, but if you want to try to remove cigarette smell yourself, here are the key issues to address, says Stoops:

  • Remove all items and debris from the car, including the glove box.
  • Shampoo the upholstery with a car care product designed for that purpose.
  • Vacuum, wash and shampoo the floor mats thoroughly.
  • Use all-purpose cleaners and vinyl cleaners for all other surfaces, such as the dashboard and door panels.
  • Use a vinegar and water solution to remove nicotine film from windows.
  • Steam clean the headliner — the ceiling material — or replace it if the smell persists.
  • Replace the cabin air filters.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $2 million off $20 scratch-off

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hardin bought his winning Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondhand Smoke#Used Cars#Tobacco Smoking#Vehicles#Air Conditioning#Ncbi#Dwi
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX8 News

Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
FOX8 News

Cars parking on sidewalks create danger in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In an effort to make Greensboro more sidewalk accessible, city leaders and city attorneys have begun to clarify city ordinances that will make existing ordinances less vague when it comes to enforcement. City council members have said that they have received complaints from people, several of who are handicapped. They say […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Park service digs up ‘mystery’ eggs along NC coast

(WGHP) — Why do sea turtles lay “spacer” eggs? That’s the question officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Park Service are asking after digging up several mysterious eggs along the North Carolina coast. Even though they are called spacer eggs, park officials say they are not used for filling space. Loggerhead turtle eggs are […]
ANIMALS
FOX8 News

11-year-old dies in crash after truck tire blows out

SUSSEX, Va. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash caused by a truck tire blowout has claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, Virginia State Police said. The Progress-Index reports that the wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 301, also known as Blue Star Highway, that runs adjacent to Interstate 95, state police […]
ACCIDENTS
FOX8 News

Eliza Fletcher’s body found; Abston charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of Eliza Fletcher was found Monday night in South Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. Police officially identified a body found on Victor Street as the missing 34-year-old mother and teacher. Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy