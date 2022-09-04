ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Ramp, lane closings to disrupt I-275 and I-75 in Michigan

By David Patch / The Blade
 3 days ago

While reconstruction of I-275 from I-94 hasn’t affected travel from Toledo to Detroit Metropolitan-Wayne County Airport this year, this week, it will disrupt the trip home for some local travelers.

Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 will be closed until the morning of Sept. 14. A posted detour will take traffic west to Haggerty Road, then back east to I-275.

While this does not affect travelers who normally leave Metro via its Eureka Road access, those leaving the airport from the I-94 side or who park in one of the many satellite lots there should avoid using I-94 entirely.

Instead, use the main airport thoroughfare to get to Eureka and enter I-275 at its interchange.

Another option is to exit westbound I-94 at Vining Road and take it south to Wayne Road, which intersects Eureka just east of I-275. Vining also works for satellite lots whose entrances are on Wick Road.

On I-75, meanwhile, pavement patching on the northbound side between Exits 9 and 15 in Michigan is going to cause some serious headaches this week, and that does include travel to Metro.

From 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights and from 8 p.m. Friday through the day Sept. 13, only the left lane will be open from the north end of the existing I-75 work zone (Exit 5 to Exit 9) up to the point just south of the Dixie Highway interchange where a previous I-75 reconstruction zone began.

Expect some major tie-ups in this area next weekend and the following two days. If you have a plane to catch, it would definitely be worth taking U.S. 23 up to I-94 as an alternative route, or consider exiting northbound I-75 at Exit 2, jogging over to Telegraph Road (U.S. 24), and taking that up to I-275 north of Monroe.

When a city crew started grinding pavement on Jackson Street’s rough-riding eastbound lanes in front of One Government Center a few weeks ago, I thought maybe it was getting a real fix.

But it turns out all the city was resurfacing with its paving machine was the left lane between Erie and Superior streets, leaving the center lane as it was except for some patching between Huron and Superior that made it ride worse than it did before.

Jeremy Mikolajczyk, commissioner of the city Division of Street and Bridge Maintenance, said the half-done job was not intended to make the street ride better or to make parking more comfortable for vehicles, mostly associated with the police department and other city fleets, that park on the left lane.

The resurfacing, he said, was done to eliminate a trip-and-fall hazard for pedestrians in that area. The city was sued recently by someone who tripped in a different — but similarly rough — street, and the city decided Jackson presented a similar risk.

The crew included some trainees and was not available long enough to resurface both blacktopped lanes, which is why only the left lane was done, Mr. Mikolajczyk said. He acknowledged that the very prominent two blocks of Jackson are in poor shape, but when the city might fix them, he didn’t know.

I-75 (Ohio): Reduced to two lanes northbound between Wales Road in Northwood and Dorr Street in Toledo and southbound from Dorr to Glenwood Road in Rossford for reconstruction and widening. Shifting traffic patterns are occurring north of South Avenue during final paving in that area. The northbound I-75 exit and entrance at Miami Street are closed until late October. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends.

I-75 (Mich.): Left lane closed both ways between Exit 5 (Erie Road) and Exit 11 (LaPlaisance Road) for pavement and shoulder repair, crossover construction, and other preparations for an upcoming reconstruction project. Northbound I-75 will have the right and center lanes closed later this week and early next week for pavement patching. Lane and ramp closings also near the Newport Road interchange just north of I-275 for bridge replacement and other work.

I-280: Variable lane closings possible for pavement repairs between State Rt. 2 (Navarre) and Walbridge.

I-475/U.S. 23, Perrysburg-Holland Road: Traffic shift on the southbound side between State Rt. 2 (Airport) and U.S. 24 for widening and interchange construction at U.S. 20A.. Lane closings also are possible on I-475 near the Perrysburg-Holland Road bridge, which is closed for replacement until late in the week and is detoured via Holland-Sylvania and Airport Highway.

I-475/U.S. 23: Variable nighttime (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) lane and ramp closings on I-475 between Corey Road and Central Avenue and on U.S. 23 between I-475 and the Michigan border for pavement repairs through September.

Ohio Turnpike (I-80/90): Reconstruction in western Williams County reduces eastbound traffic to one lane for five miles east of the Westgate tolls; two westbound lanes are maintained. Lanes closed between the Stony Ridge (I-280) and Elmore interchanges for resurfacing. Lane shifts or closings also possible near the new Swanton toll plaza.

U.S. 23 (Mich.) Nighttime lane closings north of Dundee for bridge work at Milwaukee Road.

U.S. 24: Lane closings in Paulding and Defiance counties for slope repair and pavement patching.

U.S. 224: Closed at State Rt. 587 in New Riegel, Seneca County, for roundabout construction at the intersection through mid-September. Use U.S. 23 and State Rt. 18 instead. The Route 587 detour follows State Rts. 18 and 53.

State Rt. 2: Lanes closed in Oregon (Navarre Avenue) at Coy Road, which also is closed on both sides of the intersection, for gas main replacement through September. Scattered lane closings possible near Port Clinton for finish work following resurfacing.

State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Reduced to one lane each way between Glendale and Detroit avenues for reconstruction. Traffic is expected to be flipped from the inbound lanes to the rebuilt outbound lanes during the week, so be alert for pattern changes.

State Rt. 25: Closed to through traffic between U.S. 6 and Cygnet Road for reconstruction. The specific piece of highway closed between those junctions will vary as work progresses. Use I-75 and U.S. 6 instead.

State Rt. 65: Closed between Roachton and Hull Prairie roads in Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township until mid-November for replacement of a pump station. Detour via Roachton and Hull Prairie.

State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings at Benore/Enterprise for bridge replacement through September. Enterprise is closed at Alexis.

State Rt. 235: Closed just south of State Rt. 281 in Wood County for two bridge replacements through September. Detour via State Rts. 281, 65, and 18.

State Rt. 295: Closed at Neapolis-Waterville Road for roundabout construction until Sept. 15. Detour via State Rt. 64 and U.S. 24.

