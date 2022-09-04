ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rent-payment assistance available in Lucas County

Online applications for rent-payment assistance in Lucas County are being accepted through Sept. 30 for the last time in 2022.

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program covers current and future rent, past-due rent, late fees, new-renter fees, security and utility deposits, and utility payments, and grants are awarded based on criteria set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Just under 4,000 households in Lucas County have been assisted so far with more than $20 million in assistance, Tiffanie McNair, the county housing commissioner, said in a statement.

Applicants who have previously received assistance may apply for additional funds through their existing applications, but those who have met program limits are ineligible for additional help.

Eligibility and landlord requirements and other information is available at toledo.oh.gov/renters .

