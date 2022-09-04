Bowling Green seeks input on possible dog parks

BOWLING GREEN — A public forum regarding the possibility of developing dog parks in Bowling Green will be held Wednesday evening at the city’s Simpson Garden Building.

Shannon Orr, a Bowling Green State University professor, will lead a discussion about what amenities residents might like to see in local dog parks, including landscape characteristics, and how far people would be willing to travel to use such a facility.

The results of this and other forums will be considered in a feasibility study being conducted by BGSU master of public administration graduate students.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. in the 1291 Conneaut Ave. hall and is sponsored by the Citizens for BG Dog Parks Committee in cooperation with the city parks and recreation department.