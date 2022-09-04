ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green seeks input on possible dog parks

By THE BLADE
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpO97_0hi5olTj00

BOWLING GREEN — A public forum regarding the possibility of developing dog parks in Bowling Green will be held Wednesday evening at the city’s Simpson Garden Building.

Shannon Orr, a Bowling Green State University professor, will lead a discussion about what amenities residents might like to see in local dog parks, including landscape characteristics, and how far people would be willing to travel to use such a facility.

The results of this and other forums will be considered in a feasibility study being conducted by BGSU master of public administration graduate students.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. in the 1291 Conneaut Ave. hall and is sponsored by the Citizens for BG Dog Parks Committee in cooperation with the city parks and recreation department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Adrian Trash Tote Discussion: Ordinance Changes Introduced to Commission

Adrian, MI – New totes…new rules…the Adrian City Commission read a draft ordinance change at their regular meeting Tuesday night regarding trash tote storage in the city. Some residents have been leaving their bins at the curb, as explained by City Administrator Greg Elliott…. So where will...
ADRIAN, MI
sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Beacon

Yellow perch and walleye catches picking up

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing had been picking up late in the week, with the Firing Range off the Port Clinton and Camp Perry areas leading the way. Fishermen are still having to sort through a lot of small fish, but that is a plus as the small perch will grow over the winter and be available for next year’s fishing.
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Bowling Green, OH
Lifestyle
Bowling Green, OH
Government
City
Bowling Green, OH
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 19 years of hair-raising twists and thrills, and more than 18 million riders, a signature attraction at Cedar Point is being taken out of service. The Top Thrill Dragster attraction will be retired according to officials Tuesday. Top Thrill Dragster was considered the world’s first...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Dog#Bgsu#Citizens
hometownstations.com

All Starr Pet Rescue and West Ohio Food Bank teaming up for free pet food distribution

Press Release from Alison Centeno of All Starr Pet Rescue: All Starr Pet Rescue in conjunction with West Ohio Food Bank will be having a free pet food distribution on Wednesday, September 7th, from 5-7 pm. Distribution will be at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave., Elida Oh 45807 (the old Angels for Animals location). Anyone needing help feeding their furry friends can stop out and receive free dog and cat food. Please enter from the south on Greenlawn and follow directions regarding traffic flow.
ELIDA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTOL-TV

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in desperate need of donations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food insecurity is something many Toledoans have faced in the past, but recent upticks since the pandemic is leaving many charity organizers concerned. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank continues to see a high number of people reach out for help, similar to what they saw during lockdowns in 2020.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Overnight house fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Sinkhole stabilized in Rossford

ROSSFORD – Phase one of slope stabilization for a sinkhole that opened up at the end of Eagle Point Road has been completed, and phase two is now in the design phase. “The central issue is drainage. There’s a difference between road reconstruction and drainage,” Todd Audet, Rossford director of economic development, said. “I want to fix this for the next 50 years.”
ROSSFORD, OH
Beacon

K of C Festival a hit on Labor Day Weekend!

The crowds of yellow perch fans and polka afficianados invaded Port Clinton for the Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival held over the Labor Day Weekend. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus at Denny Bergman Hall, check this week’s The Beacon for all of the local fun, food and dancing, such as polka fans Barbara Baker and John Hudak of Metamora, Ohio which was captured by John Schaffner.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy