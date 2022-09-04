ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Salt Palace#Utah Football#Murder#University Of Utah#Violent Crime#Slcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.com

At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy