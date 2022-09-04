Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
Suspected gunman arrested in connection to fatal shooting at SLC shoe convention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The main suspect accused of shooting and killing one man during a downtown Salt Lake City shoe convention has been arrested. Salt Lake City Police confirmed they took Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug into custody Tuesday evening. "Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT...
kjzz.com
2nd suspect arrested in connection to Salt Lake City shooting; shooter identified
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that a second suspect has been detained in Salt Lake City in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Police officers arrested the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Riak, following a traffic...
kjzz.com
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
kjzz.com
Up to $5,000 offered for information on arson at Orem Utah Temple
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are offering a reward to anyone with information about an arson that occurred at a temple in Orem. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Orem Police Department, said they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson at the Orem Utah Temple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
kjzz.com
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
kjzz.com
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
kjzz.com
Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
kjzz.com
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
kjzz.com
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
kjzz.com
'Davis Remembers 9/11 Project' open in Farmington ahead of Patriot Day
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A temporary exhibit dedicated to the events on Sept. 11, 2001, opened Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center. The "Davis Remembers 9/11 Project" is open for free to the public leading up to Patriot Day. A kickoff event was held Wednesday morning, where retired FDNY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
At least 42 Weber District schools release students early due to record heat
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Due to the extreme heat, the Weber School District was forced to make an unprecedented move this week, dismissing students early. Some of the district’s buildings have no air-conditioning at all, and the temperatures inside some of the district’s classrooms were so hot, the district said it led some staff and students to leave early last week.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Schools studying potential of rebuilding historic West, Highland high schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District is currently in the beginning stages of potentially rebuilding West High School and Highland High School. The district has contracted with two different architectural firms, one for each school, to conduct feasibility studies. Officials have turned to the...
kjzz.com
Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
kjzz.com
With today's prices, a look at your homeowners policy might reveal you are underinsured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The surge in home prices and the cost of building materials warrants a look at your homeowner's insurance policy to make sure you are not underinsured. In the event of a disaster like a fire, you want to make sure your coverage is enough...
Comments / 0