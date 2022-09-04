SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO