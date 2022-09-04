Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
$2.28 million federal education grant should boost lower-income East Side students
SAN ANTONIO - A federal grant of $2.28 million is aimed at helping hundreds of lower-income students, primarily on San Antonio's East Side. The 'Knowledge is Power' project of after-school educational programs will use both churches and community centers to make it easier for kids to access their services. "This...
news4sanantonio.com
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
news4sanantonio.com
Will 50,000 Bad Bunny fans packing the Alamodome bring more big name artists?
SAN ANTONIO - It's the show that's taken San Antonio by storm, Bad Bunny. Entertainment experts say Wednesday’s concert could open more doors for the Alamo City. Bad Bunny mania is sweeping San Antonio. “It's crazy 50,000 people,” Julie Delgadillo said. They were lined up as far as...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio gas prices continue to plunge, Texas has lowest average gas prices in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - After going through a massive spike at the pump back in June, gas prices in San Antonio continue to fall. According to AAA, gas prices in the Alamo City are down nearly 35 cents over the last month. The city average sits at $3.213 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, down from $3.557 a month ago.
news4sanantonio.com
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
news4sanantonio.com
Autopsy reveals another student dies due to Fentanyl overdose in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent a letter to parents this evening regarding a fourth fentanyl overdose in Hays County. The autopsy reports a fourth student death earlier in July, which shows fentanyl as the cause of death of a 15-year-old student. Tim Savoy...
news4sanantonio.com
Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom
SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
news4sanantonio.com
Artists, artisans feeling the inflation pinch
SAN ANTONIO - The Labor Day artisan show is still happening at the river walk on Monday. More than 40 local artisans selling their handcrafted products. But many of them have taken a huge hit this year due to record-high inflation. Everybody feeling a pinch in the pocketbook right now...
news4sanantonio.com
Judson ISD starts new tradition 'Operation Dog Tags' to honor military veterans
SAN ANTONIO - Judson ISD is starting a new tradition to honor our military veterans. It's called Operation Dog Tags. It starts with a meet-and-greet dinner Tuesday at Wagner High School. Football players will meet veterans and unveil special red, white, and blue jerseys with each veteran's name on them.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
news4sanantonio.com
Body of missing Bandera woman found, third body found in recent months
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - The body of a missing woman was discovered Tuesday - the third body found in the county in recent months. The family confirmed that authorities found the body 63-year-old Norma Espinoza of Bandera. She had been missing since August 12. The bodies of Brittany McMahon, 33,...
news4sanantonio.com
Body of possible homeless woman found in alley near Downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A body of a woman was found in an alley in the back of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning just West of Downtown. The body was found just after 7 a.m. on El Paso Street and South Frio Street. Police said the body was found by...
news4sanantonio.com
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after slipping out of his handcuffs and leading police to long car chase
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he slammed a patrol car, slipped out of his handcuffs, and then led police on a chase that spanned several cities in Atascosa County on Sunday. 47-year-old Reynaldo Ruiz is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly...
news4sanantonio.com
West side shooting leaves 3 injured, including a child, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side, where three people were shot an injured at an apartment complex, including a young child who police believe is two years old. The incident happened at an apartment complex along Potranco Rd. near Culbera. Police said all...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old girl at Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl from a local Walmart. Police say 35-year-old Jessica Vega grabbed the shopping cart the girl was in and started to walk away with it. The girl's mother began screaming at Vega, attracting the attention of an employee.
news4sanantonio.com
Options to reduce polling sites cause uproar at Commissioner's Court
Bexar County Commissioner's Court filled with frustrated uproar over the effort to reduce polling locations. "It’s just so much more important with everything that has happened since the last election, why are we closing polling locations?" begs Bexar County resident Valerie Reiffert. She is founder of the organization Radical Registrars, a nonprofit aimed to help residents register to vote and know their voting rights.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with murder after shooting victim in Seguin months ago
SEGUIN, Texas - A suspect is behind bars, accused of killing a Pflugerville man two months ago in Seguin. Norman "Trey" Powell is charged with the murder of Gregory Roundtree on July 2nd. Police say 38-year-old Powell shot Roundtree during an argument. Powell is in the Guadalupe County Jail charged...
