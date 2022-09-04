ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's

SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
news4sanantonio.com

SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Health
news4sanantonio.com

Update: Cause of death released in case of missing mom

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner's Office says the 39-year-old, Christina Powell, died from Hyperthermia complicated by alcohol intoxication. Her death has been ruled an accident. Powell's body was found back on July 23 inside her car at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. Powell had been missing for nearly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Artists, artisans feeling the inflation pinch

SAN ANTONIO - The Labor Day artisan show is still happening at the river walk on Monday. More than 40 local artisans selling their handcrafted products. But many of them have taken a huge hit this year due to record-high inflation. Everybody feeling a pinch in the pocketbook right now...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
news4sanantonio.com

Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

West side shooting leaves 3 injured, including a child, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side, where three people were shot an injured at an apartment complex, including a young child who police believe is two years old. The incident happened at an apartment complex along Potranco Rd. near Culbera. Police said all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old girl at Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl from a local Walmart. Police say 35-year-old Jessica Vega grabbed the shopping cart the girl was in and started to walk away with it. The girl's mother began screaming at Vega, attracting the attention of an employee.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Options to reduce polling sites cause uproar at Commissioner's Court

Bexar County Commissioner's Court filled with frustrated uproar over the effort to reduce polling locations. "It’s just so much more important with everything that has happened since the last election, why are we closing polling locations?" begs Bexar County resident Valerie Reiffert. She is founder of the organization Radical Registrars, a nonprofit aimed to help residents register to vote and know their voting rights.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after shooting victim in Seguin months ago

SEGUIN, Texas - A suspect is behind bars, accused of killing a Pflugerville man two months ago in Seguin. Norman "Trey" Powell is charged with the murder of Gregory Roundtree on July 2nd. Police say 38-year-old Powell shot Roundtree during an argument. Powell is in the Guadalupe County Jail charged...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy