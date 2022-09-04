ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD releases photos of alleged shooter, makes second arrest in Salt Palace homicide case

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 9/5/22 6:48 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has made a second arrest, as well as released the identity and two photos of a third suspect who is believed to be the shooter in a homicide that left 41-year-old Delford Knight deceased.

21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested Monday as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives arrested Riak following a traffic stop on Modesto Avenue, just west of Modesto Park in Salt Lake City.

Riak and Deng Buk, who was arrested Sunday, allegedly “aided and abetted” 18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kugin in the shooting of Knight.

Riak will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the following charges:

  • One Count, Murder
  • One Count, Aggravated Robbery

Knight, along with friends, had flown to Salt Lake City from Florida to attend a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center before he was killed.

It is alleged one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry. The three suspects then reportedly followed Knight out onto West Temple and started fighting with Knight, assaulting him and trying to get back the lost money.

At some point, Kugin, “while in the presence of Buk and Riak,” took out a gun and shot Knight. It is further alleged Kugin and another suspect took items out of Knight’s pockets, including a cell phone and cash. The suspects all left the area.

Detectives believe Kugin may have left Utah, but his location and method of travel is unknown.

Kugin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location should call 9-1-1 immediately.

See below for photos of Kugin:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTMVJ_0hi5o5ga00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GQNm_0hi5o5ga00
    (Courtesy of SLCPD)
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/4/22 2:11 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new information regarding a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center that left one person dead.

SLCPD announced the arrest of 22-year-old Deng Buk Sunday as part of the ongoing murder investigation, however, police say there are still other people wanted as part of the investigation, including the shooter.

Police have also released the identity of the victim as 41-year-old Delford Knight.

The investigation started at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, when SLCPD responded to a shooting near 150 South West Temple Street.

With the assistance of SLCPD’s SWAT Team, homicide detectives arrested Buk while executing a court-authorized search warrant in Salt Lake City.

Buk will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Robbery, according to police.

Detectives have confirmed the victim, Delford Knight, and his friends had flown to Salt Lake City from Florida to attend a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace.

Knight and his friends have reportedly travelled to similar conventions in different states, where they “engaged in betting matches to defraud people out of money,” according to a press release.

It is alleged that one of the suspects lost money to Knight and became angry, then following Knight out onto West Temple.

Police say that at some point, a person who was with Buk took out a gun and shot Knight.

Additionally, the shooter and another suspect allegedly took items out of Knight’s pockets, including a cell phone and cash, before leaving the area.

Knight was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call (801) 799-3000.

No further information on this case is being released at this time.

Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

So a travelling thug trying to defraud people, is killed by a local thug, who robbed him after he was dead. Darwinism... survival of the fittest. Now the local thug will get free housing for a while. We've built a brand new prison for your convenience. You can rate the accomodations on Google.

IN THIS ARTICLE
