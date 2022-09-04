Read full article on original website
Related
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
2 prominent Republicans endorse Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lt. Gov.
A Republican judge said Mike Collier's endorsement is less about the party and more about the person who is best for the state of Texas.
KSAT 12
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
fox26houston.com
Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds
Results from a new online survey of K-12 teachers in Texas, released on Thursday, shows most "seriously considered" leaving the profession this year, a 19% increase from two years ago. For its third annual survey on teacher satisfaction, the Charles Butt Foundation last spring sent an online questionnaire to 1,291...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
Beto O'Rourke coming to Corpus Christi with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced Tuesday that he will be coming to Corpus Christi in September along with civil rights leader Dolores Huerta. Huerta will host her "Juntos Se Puede" Tour with O'Rourke at her side as they travel to Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi...
fox26houston.com
Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar have walked back their comments stating Harris County commissioners defunded county law enforcement, according to a release from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. However, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says they haven’t been notified of state agencies "walking back" anything.
RELATED PEOPLE
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott increases reward for reporting stash houses
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cash reward for reporting a stash house has increased. Governor Greg Abbott announced that the amount will go up to $5,000. That’s only if the information’s leads authorities to identify and find a stash house. Since 2021, DPS has uncovered over 100 stash...
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
fox26houston.com
Scammers using Texas AG Ken Paxton's name, signature to steal information
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that scammers are using his name, signature, and office seal to steal personal data. Paxton says the "phishing scam" attempted to scare Texans by claiming they committed identity theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time. The email purports to be signed by Paxton.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Texas election news: Abbott's new ad; Republican supports Democrat Lt. Gov. candidate
Gov. Abbott's new campaign ad claims O'Rourke plans to defund police. Meanwhile, Dan Patrick responds to the Tarrant Co. Judge's support for Mike Collier.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
This Is The Richest School District In Texas
This school district is the richest in the state.
fox26houston.com
JUUL to pay settlement worth $438 million, parents against vaping react to decision
HOUSTON - Meredith Berkman is happy to hear the latest news on the e-cigarette company that she says targeted her teenage son with marketing at his high school in 2018. In April of that year, Berkman and her two friends, Dina Alessi and Dorian Fuhrman, started a website to raise awareness of the rise of youth vaping.
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
Comments / 0